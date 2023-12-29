What channel is Memphis vs. Iowa State on today? Time, TV schedule for AutoZone Liberty Bowl

Memphis football stays home for bowl season to face Iowa State in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl on Friday at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

The Tigers (9-3) bounced back from a tough loss to SMU that ended their AAC title hopes to win at Temple in a solid performance. Memphis can get to 10 wins with a victory over a Power 5 opponent and a possible statement win for Ryan Silverfield.

Iowa State (7-5) turned its season around after a 2-3 start with wins in five of the last seven regular season games, including an upset at Kansas State last month.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more:

What channel is Memphis vs. Iowa State Liberty Bowl today?

TV channel: ESPN

Stream: Watch ESPN, FUBO (free trial), ESPN+

John Schriffen and Rocky Boiman will call the game from the booth at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, with Dawn Davenport reporting from the sidelines.

Streaming options for the game include the ESPN app and FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Memphis vs. Iowa State Liberty Bowl start time

Date: Friday, Dec. 29

Time: 2:30 p.m. CT

The Tigers face the Cyclones in the Liberty Bowl with a kickoff time of 2:30 p.m. CT Friday.

Memphis vs. Iowa State Liberty Bowl betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Nov. 24

Spread: Iowa State -9.5

Money line : Iowa State -350, Memphis +275

Over/under: 57.5 points

Memphis schedule 2023

Date Opponent Result Saturday, Sept. 2 Bethune-Cookman W 56-14 Saturday, Sept. 9 at Arkansas State W 37-3 Thursday, Sept. 14 Navy W 28-24 Saturday, Sept. 23 vs. Missouri in St. Louis L 34-27 Saturday, Sept. 30 Boise State W 35-32 Saturday, Oct. 7 BYE --- Friday, Oct. 13 Tulane L 31-21 Saturday, Oct. 21 at UAB W 45-21 Saturday, Oct. 28 at North Texas W 45-42 Saturday, Nov. 4 South Florida W 59-50 Saturday, Nov. 11 at Charlotte W 44-38 (OT) Saturday, Nov. 18 SMU L 38-34 Friday, Nov. 24 at Temple W 45-21 Friday, Dec. 29 vs. Iowa State (Liberty Bowl) ---

