What channel is Memphis vs. Boise State on today? Time, TV schedule for Tigers' Week 5 game

Memphis football looks to bounce back from its first loss of the season with another tough nonconference game against Boise State at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

The Tigers dropped a 34-27 decision to Missouri in St. Louis last week to start a difficult stretch that includes the Tigers, Broncos and Tulane following next week's bye.

Boise State faces a third difficult nonconference opponent after suffering losses to Washington and UCF earlier this month.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more:

What channel is Memphis vs. Boise State today?

TV channel: ESPN2

Stream: Watch ESPN, FUBO (free trial)

Beth Mowins and Kirk Morrison will call the game from the booth at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, with Stormy Buonantony reporting from the sidelines.

Streaming options for the game include the ESPN app and FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Memphis vs. Boise State start time

Date: Saturday, Sept. 30

Time: 3 p.m. CT

The Tigers host the Broncos in Week 5 of the college football season with a kickoff time of 3 p.m. CT Saturday.

Memphis vs. Boise State betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Sept. 29

Spread: Memphis -3

Money line : Boise State +125, Memphis -150

Over/under: 58.5 points

Memphis schedule 2023

Date Opponent Result Saturday, Sept. 2 Bethune-Cookman W 56-14 Saturday, Sept. 9 at Arkansas State W 37-3 Thursday, Sept. 14 Navy W 28-24 Saturday, Sept. 23 vs. Missouri in St. Louis L 34-27 Saturday, Sept. 30 Boise State --- Saturday, Oct. 7 BYE --- Friday, Oct. 13 Tulane --- Saturday, Oct. 21 at UAB --- Saturday, Oct. 28 at North Texas --- Saturday, Nov. 4 South Florida --- Saturday, Nov. 11 at Charlotte --- Saturday, Nov. 18 SMU --- Nov. 24/25 at Temple --- Saturday, Dec. 2 AAC championship game ---

Boise State schedule 2023

Date Opponent Result Saturday, Sept. 2 at Washington L 56-19 Saturday, Sept. 9 UCF L 18-16 Thursday, Sept. 14 North Dakota W 42-18 Saturday, Sept. 23 at San Diego State W 34-31 Saturday, Sept. 30 at Memphis --- Saturday, Oct. 7 San Jose State --- Saturday, Oct. 14 at Colorado State --- Saturday, Oct. 21 BYE --- Saturday, Oct. 28 Wyoming --- Saturday, Nov. 4 at Fresno State --- Saturday, Nov. 11 New Mexico --- Saturday, Nov. 18 at Utah State --- Friday, Nov. 24 Air Force --- Saturday, Dec. 2 Mountain West championship game ---

