What channel is Memphis basketball vs. Wichita State on today? Time, TV schedule, streaming info

Memphis basketball is in a tailspin, and Saturday's game against Wichita State is a chance to get out of it.

The Tigers might have already taken on too many damaging losses; Wednesday's loss to Rice is a Quadrant 4 loss that will remain that way for the duration of the season.

Wichita State is a borderline Quad 4 opponent for the Tigers at home. The Shockers are 1-7 in AAC play, including a 112-86 loss at home to Memphis on Jan. 14.

What channel is Memphis basketball vs. Wichita State today?

TV channel: CBS

Stream: Paramount+, CBSSports.com and FUBO

Memphis vs. Wichita State will be broadcast nationally on CBS. Streaming options for the game include Paramount+, CBS's subscription streaming service, and FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Memphis basketball vs. Wichita State start time

Date: Saturday, Feb. 3

Time: 12 p.m. CT

The Tigers and Shockers will tip off inside of FedExForum at 12 p.m. Saturday.

Memphis basketball vs. Wichita State betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Feb. 2

Betting odds TBD.

Memphis basketball schedule 2023-24

Nov. 6: Jackson State (W 94-77)

Nov. 10: at Missouri (W 70-55)

Nov. 17: Alabama State (W 92-75)

Nov. 22: vs. Michigan (Battle 4 Atlantis, the Bahamas) (W 71-67)

Nov. 23: vs. Arkansas (Battle 4 Atlantis) (W 84-79)

Nov. 24: vs. Villanova (Battle 4 Atlantis) (L 79-63)

Dec. 2: at Ole Miss (L 80-77)

Dec. 6: at VCU (W 85-80 OT)

Dec. 10: at Texas A&M (W 81-75)

Dec. 16: Clemson (W 79-77)

Dec. 19: Virginia (W 77-54)

Dec. 23: Vanderbilt (W 77-75)

Dec. 30: Austin Peay (W 81-70)

Jan. 4: at Tulsa (W 78-75)

Jan. 7: SMU (W 62-59)

Jan. 10: UTSA (W 107-101 OT)

Jan. 14: at Wichita State (W 112-86)

Jan. 18: USF (L 74-73)

Jan. 21: at Tulane (L 81-79)

Jan. 28: at UAB (L 97-88)

Jan. 31: Rice (L 74-71) (Record: 15-6, 4-4 AAC)

Feb. 3: Wichita State − Noon (CBS)

Feb. 8: at Temple − 6 p.m. (ESPN2)

Feb. 11: Tulane − 1 p.m. (ESPN2 or ESPNU)

Feb. 15: at North Texas − 7 p.m. (ESPN+)

Feb. 18: at SMU − 2 p.m. (ESPN)

Feb. 21: Charlotte − 7 p.m. (ESPN+)

Feb. 25: FAU − 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Feb. 29: at ECU − 6 p.m. (ESPN2)

March 3: UAB − 4:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

March 9: at FAU − 11 a.m. (CBS)

March 13-17: AAC tournament (Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, Texas)

