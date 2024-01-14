What channel is Memphis basketball vs. Wichita State on today? Time, TV schedule

Memphis Tigers basketball travels to Wichita State on Sunday looking to extend an unbeaten start in the AAC.

The Tigers outlasted UTSA 107-101 in overtime on Wednesday in another tight conference game. All three Memphis AAC games have been wins decided in the final seconds or in overtime.

Wichita State (8-7, 0-2 AAC) lost 68-61 to Temple last Sunday and had the week off to prepare for the Tigers.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more:

What channel is Memphis basketball vs. Wichita State today?

TV channel: ESPN2

Streaming: Watch ESPN, FUBO (free trial available)

Memphis vs. Wichita State will be broadcast nationally on ESPN2. Streaming options for the game include the ESPN app and FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Memphis basketball vs. Wichita State start time

Date: Sunday, Jan. 14

Time: 12 p.m. CT

The Tigers and Shockers will tip off inside Charles Koch Arena at 12 p.m. Sunday.

SCOUTING REPORT: Memphis basketball vs. Wichita State: Score prediction, scouting report

Memphis basketball vs. Wichita State betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Sunday, Jan. 14

Spread: Memphis -5.5

Money line: N/A

Over/under: 155.5 points

Memphis basketball schedule 2023-24

Nov. 6: Jackson State (W 94-77)

Nov. 10: at Missouri (W 70-55)

Nov. 17: Alabama State (W 92-75)

Nov. 22: vs. Michigan (Battle 4 Atlantis, the Bahamas) (W 71-67)

Nov. 23: vs. Arkansas (Battle 4 Atlantis) (W 84-79)

Nov. 24: vs. Villanova (Battle 4 Atlantis) (L 79-63)

Dec. 2: at Ole Miss (L 80-77)

Dec. 6: at VCU (W 85-80 OT)

Dec. 10: at Texas A&M (W 81-75)

Dec. 16: Clemson (W 79-77)

Dec. 19: Virginia (W 77-54)

Dec. 23: Vanderbilt (W 77-75)

Dec. 30: Austin Peay (W 81-70)

Jan. 4: at Tulsa (W 78-75)

Jan. 7: SMU (W 62-59)

Jan. 10: UTSA (W 107-101 OT) (Record: 14-2, 3-0 AAC)

Jan. 14: at Wichita State − Noon (ESPN2)

Jan. 18: USF − 6 p.m. (ESPN or ESPN2)

Jan. 21: at Tulane − TBD (ESPN or ESPN2)

Jan. 28: at UAB − 4 p.m. (ESPN)

Jan. 31: Rice − 7 p.m. (ESPN+)

Feb. 3: Wichita State − Noon (CBS)

Feb. 8: at Temple − 6 p.m. (ESPN2)

Feb. 11: Tulane − 1 p.m. (ESPN2 or ESPNU)

Feb. 15: at North Texas − 7 p.m. (ESPN+)

Feb. 18: at SMU − 2 p.m. (ESPN)

Feb. 21: Charlotte − 7 p.m. (ESPN+)

Feb. 25: FAU − 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Feb. 29: at ECU − 6 p.m. (ESPN2)

March 3: UAB − 4:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

March 9: at FAU − 11 a.m. (CBS)

March 13-17: AAC tournament (Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, Texas)

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Memphis-Wichita State channel, time, TV schedule, streaming info