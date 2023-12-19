What channel is Memphis basketball vs. Virginia on today? Time, TV schedule for the Tigers

Memphis basketball is back in the national rankings after wading through a hefty nonconference schedule.

Next up? A third straight ranked opponent for the Tigers.

No. 23 Memphis (8-2) will face No. 22 Virginia (9-1) on Tuesday at FedExForum.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including channel time, TV and streaming info and more:

What channel is Memphis vs. Virginia on today?

TV channel: ESPN2

Streaming: ESPN app; Fubo (free trial)

Memphis vs. Virginia will be broadcast on ESPN2 and streamed on Fubo, which offers a free trial to subscribers.

Memphis vs. Virginia start time

Date: Tuesday, Dec. 19

Start time: 6 p.m. CT

The Memphis-Virginia game is scheduled to tip off at 6 p.m. CT in Memphis at FedExForum.

Memphis vs. Virginia betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Saturday, Dec. 19

Spread: Memphis (-3.5)

Money line: Memphis -175, Virginia +145

Over/under: 131.5

Memphis basketball schedule 2023-24

Record: 8-2

Nov. 6: Jackson State (W, 94-77)

Nov. 10: at Missouri (W, 70-55)

Nov. 17: Alabama State (W, 92-75)

Nov. 22: Battle 4 Atlantis vs. Michigan (W, 71-67)

Nov. 23: Battle 4 Atlantis vs. Arkansas (W, 84-79)

Nov. 24: Battle 4 Atlantis vs. Villanova (L, 63-79)

Dec. 2: at Ole Miss (L, 77-80)

Dec. 6: at VCU (W, 85-80)

Dec. 10: at Texas A&M (W, 81-75)

Dec. 16: Clemson (W, 79-77)

Dec. 19: Virginia

Dec. 23: Vanderbilt

Dec. 30: Austin Peay

Jan. 4: at Tulsa

Jan. 7: SMU

Jan. 10: UTSA

Jan. 14: at Wichita State

Jan. 18: South Florida

Jan. 21: at Tulane

Jan. 28: at UAB

Jan. 31: Rice

Feb. 3: Wichita State

Feb. 8: at Temple

Feb. 11: Tulane

Feb. 15: at North Texas

Feb. 18: at SMU

Feb. 21: Charlotte

Feb. 25: FAU

Feb. 29: at East Carolina

March 3: UAB

March 9: at FAU

March 13-17: AAC Championship

