What channel is Memphis basketball vs. Virginia on today? Time, TV schedule for the Tigers
Memphis basketball is back in the national rankings after wading through a hefty nonconference schedule.
Next up? A third straight ranked opponent for the Tigers.
No. 23 Memphis (8-2) will face No. 22 Virginia (9-1) on Tuesday at FedExForum.
Here's everything you need to know about the game, including channel time, TV and streaming info and more:
What channel is Memphis vs. Virginia on today?
TV channel: ESPN2
Streaming: ESPN app; Fubo (free trial)
Memphis vs. Virginia will be broadcast on ESPN2 and streamed on Fubo, which offers a free trial to subscribers.
Memphis vs. Virginia start time
Date: Tuesday, Dec. 19
Start time: 6 p.m. CT
The Memphis-Virginia game is scheduled to tip off at 6 p.m. CT in Memphis at FedExForum.
Memphis vs. Virginia betting odds
Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Saturday, Dec. 19
Spread: Memphis (-3.5)
Money line: Memphis -175, Virginia +145
Over/under: 131.5
Memphis basketball schedule 2023-24
Record: 8-2
Nov. 6: Jackson State (W, 94-77)
Nov. 10: at Missouri (W, 70-55)
Nov. 17: Alabama State (W, 92-75)
Nov. 22: Battle 4 Atlantis vs. Michigan (W, 71-67)
Nov. 23: Battle 4 Atlantis vs. Arkansas (W, 84-79)
Nov. 24: Battle 4 Atlantis vs. Villanova (L, 63-79)
Dec. 2: at Ole Miss (L, 77-80)
Dec. 6: at VCU (W, 85-80)
Dec. 10: at Texas A&M (W, 81-75)
Dec. 16: Clemson (W, 79-77)
Dec. 19: Virginia
Dec. 23: Vanderbilt
Dec. 30: Austin Peay
Jan. 4: at Tulsa
Jan. 7: SMU
Jan. 10: UTSA
Jan. 14: at Wichita State
Jan. 18: South Florida
Jan. 21: at Tulane
Jan. 28: at UAB
Jan. 31: Rice
Feb. 3: Wichita State
Feb. 8: at Temple
Feb. 11: Tulane
Feb. 15: at North Texas
Feb. 18: at SMU
Feb. 21: Charlotte
Feb. 25: FAU
Feb. 29: at East Carolina
March 3: UAB
March 9: at FAU
March 13-17: AAC Championship
