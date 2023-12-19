Advertisement

What channel is Memphis basketball vs. Virginia on today? Time, TV schedule for the Tigers

Lanie Michelle De La Milera, Memphis Commercial Appeal
Memphis basketball is back in the national rankings after wading through a hefty nonconference schedule.

Next up? A third straight ranked opponent for the Tigers.

No. 23 Memphis (8-2) will face No. 22 Virginia (9-1) on Tuesday at FedExForum.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including channel time, TV and streaming info and more:

What channel is Memphis vs. Virginia on today?

Memphis vs. Virginia will be broadcast on ESPN2 and streamed on Fubo, which offers a free trial to subscribers.

Memphis vs. Virginia start time

  • Date: Tuesday, Dec. 19

  • Start time: 6 p.m. CT

The Memphis-Virginia game is scheduled to tip off at 6 p.m. CT in Memphis at FedExForum.

Memphis vs. Virginia betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Saturday, Dec. 19

  • Spread: Memphis (-3.5)

  • Money line: Memphis -175, Virginia +145

  • Over/under: 131.5

Memphis basketball schedule 2023-24

Record: 8-2

  • Nov. 6: Jackson State (W, 94-77)

  • Nov. 10: at Missouri (W, 70-55)

  • Nov. 17: Alabama State (W, 92-75)

  • Nov. 22: Battle 4 Atlantis vs. Michigan (W, 71-67)

  • Nov. 23: Battle 4 Atlantis vs. Arkansas (W, 84-79)

  • Nov. 24: Battle 4 Atlantis vs. Villanova (L, 63-79)

  • Dec. 2: at Ole Miss (L, 77-80)

  • Dec. 6: at VCU (W, 85-80)

  • Dec. 10: at Texas A&M (W, 81-75)

  • Dec. 16: Clemson (W, 79-77)

  • Dec. 19: Virginia

  • Dec. 23: Vanderbilt

  • Dec. 30: Austin Peay

  • Jan. 4: at Tulsa

  • Jan. 7: SMU

  • Jan. 10: UTSA

  • Jan. 14: at Wichita State

  • Jan. 18: South Florida

  • Jan. 21: at Tulane

  • Jan. 28: at UAB

  • Jan. 31: Rice

  • Feb. 3: Wichita State

  • Feb. 8: at Temple

  • Feb. 11: Tulane

  • Feb. 15: at North Texas

  • Feb. 18: at SMU

  • Feb. 21: Charlotte

  • Feb. 25: FAU

  • Feb. 29: at East Carolina

  • March 3: UAB

  • March 9: at FAU

  • March 13-17: AAC Championship

