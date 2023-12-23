What channel is Memphis basketball vs. Vanderbilt on today? Time, TV schedule

Memphis basketball can continue its hot streak against major conference competition against Vanderbilt on Saturday at FedExForum.

The Tigers (9-2) have beaten Texas A&M, Clemson and Virginia over the last couple weeks to add to the NCAA Tournament resume. Saturday's game will be the final non-conference game against a team in the Power 6.

Vanderbilt (4-7) has struggled this season, including a loss to Western Carolina earlier this week. The Commodores are significant underdogs in the in-state matchup.

Memphis basketball vs. Vanderbilt

What channel is Memphis basketball vs. Vanderbilt today?

TV channel: CBS

Stream: Paramount+, CBSSports.com and FUBO

Memphis vs. Vanderbilt will be broadcast nationally on CBS. Tom McCarthy and Bill Raftery will call the game courtside at FedExForum with Jon Rothstein reporting from the sideline. Streaming options for the game include Paramount+, CBS's subscription streaming service, and FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Memphis basketball vs. Vanderbilt start time

Date: Saturday, Dec. 23

Time: 3 p.m. CT

The Tigers and Commodores will tip off at FedExForum at 3 p.m. Saturday.

AN ADDITION: Transfer Nae'Qwan Tomlin officially cleared to play for Memphis basketball

Memphis basketball vs. Vanderbilt betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Saturday, Dec. 23

Spread: Memphis -16.5

Money line: N/A

Over/under: 166.5 points

