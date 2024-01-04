What channel is Memphis basketball vs. Tulsa on today? Time, streaming

Memphis basketball begins AAC play on the road against Tulsa on Thursday.

The Tigers (11-2) have won six games in a row, including an 81-70 win over Austin Peay on Dec. 30. Memphis should feel very good about its non-conference resume looking forward to March.

Tulsa (9-3) did not create a difficult non-conference schedule; the Golden Hurricane played just one game against a power conference opponent, a loss to Oklahoma State.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more:

What channel is Memphis basketball vs. Tulsa today?

TV channel: No TV

Stream: ESPN+

Memphis at Tulsa will be streamed nationally on ESPN+, which is ESPN's subscription-based streaming service.

Memphis basketball vs. Tulsa start time

Date: Thursday, Jan. 4

Time: 7 p.m. CT

The Tigers and Golden Hurricane will tip off at Donald W. Reynolds Center at 7 p.m. Thursday.

SCOUTING REPORT: Memphis basketball vs. Tulsa: Will David Jones play? Score prediction, scouting report

Memphis basketball vs. Tulsa betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Thursday, Jan. 4

Spread: Memphis -8.5

Money line: N/A

Over/under: 152.5 points

Memphis basketball schedule 2023-24

Nov. 6: Jackson State (W 94-77)

Nov. 10: at Missouri (W 70-55)

Nov. 17: Alabama State (W 92-75)

Nov. 22: vs. Michigan (Battle 4 Atlantis, the Bahamas) (W 71-67)

Nov. 23: vs. Arkansas (Battle 4 Atlantis) (W 84-79)

Nov. 24: vs. Villanova (Battle 4 Atlantis) (L 79-63)

Dec. 2: at Ole Miss (L 80-77)

Dec. 6: at VCU (W 85-80 OT)

Dec. 10: at Texas A&M (W 81-75)

Dec. 16: Clemson (W 79-77)

Dec. 19: Virginia (W 77-54)

Dec. 23: Vanderbilt (W 77-75)

Dec. 30: Austin Peay (W 81-70) (Record: 11-2)

Jan. 4: at Tulsa − 7 p.m. (ESPN+)

Jan. 7: SMU − 4 p.m. (ESPN)

Jan. 10: UTSA − 7 p.m. (ESPN+)

Jan. 14: at Wichita State − Noon (ESPN2)

Jan. 18: USF − 6 p.m. (ESPN or ESPN2)

Jan. 21: at Tulane − TBD (ESPN or ESPN2)

Jan. 28: at UAB − 4 p.m. (ESPN)

Jan. 31: Rice − 7 p.m. (ESPN+)

Feb. 3: Wichita State − Noon (CBS)

Feb. 8: at Temple − 6 p.m. (ESPN2)

Feb. 11: Tulane − 1 p.m. (ESPN2 or ESPNU)

Feb. 15: at North Texas − 7 p.m. (ESPN+)

Feb. 18: at SMU − 2 p.m. (ESPN)

Feb. 21: Charlotte − 7 p.m. (ESPN+)

Feb. 25: FAU − 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Feb. 29: at ECU − 6 p.m. (ESPN2)

March 3: UAB − 4:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

March 9: at FAU − 11 a.m. (CBS)

March 13-17: AAC tournament (Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, Texas)

