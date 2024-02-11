What channel is Memphis basketball vs. Tulane on today? Time, TV schedule, streaming info

Memphis basketball can continue some momentum with Sunday's game against Tulane at FedExForum.

The Tigers have won two games in a row, albeit single-digit margins against Wichita State and Temple. Memphis' margin of error is still small, and even a loss to the Green Wave (making up a Tulane season sweep) at home may push Penny Hardaway's team far down the list of bubble teams.

Memphis and Tulane played in New Orleans earlier this season, a 81-79 Tulane win on Jan. 21.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more:

What channel is Memphis basketball vs. Tulane today?

Memphis vs. Tulane will be broadcast nationally on ESPN2. Streaming options for the game include the ESPN app and FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Memphis basketball vs. Tulane start time

Date: Sunday, Feb. 11

Time: 1 p.m. CT

The Tigers and Green Wave will tip off inside of FedExForum at 1 p.m. Sunday.

Memphis basketball vs. Tulane betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Sunday, Feb. 11

Betting odds TBD.

Memphis basketball schedule 2023-24

Nov. 6: Jackson State (W 94-77)

Nov. 10: at Missouri (W 70-55)

Nov. 17: Alabama State (W 92-75)

Nov. 22: vs. Michigan (Battle 4 Atlantis, the Bahamas) (W 71-67)

Nov. 23: vs. Arkansas (Battle 4 Atlantis) (W 84-79)

Nov. 24: vs. Villanova (Battle 4 Atlantis) (L 79-63)

Dec. 2: at Ole Miss (L 80-77)

Dec. 6: at VCU (W 85-80 OT)

Dec. 10: at Texas A&M (W 81-75)

Dec. 16: Clemson (W 79-77)

Dec. 19: Virginia (W 77-54)

Dec. 23: Vanderbilt (W 77-75)

Dec. 30: Austin Peay (W 81-70)

Jan. 4: at Tulsa (W 78-75)

Jan. 7: SMU (W 62-59)

Jan. 10: UTSA (W 107-101 OT)

Jan. 14: at Wichita State (W 112-86)

Jan. 18: USF (L 74-73)

Jan. 21: at Tulane (L 81-79)

Jan. 28: at UAB (L 97-88)

Jan. 31: Rice (L 74-71)

Feb. 3: Wichita State (W 65-63)

Feb. 8: at Temple (W 84-77) (Record: 17-6, 6-4 AAC)

Feb. 11: Tulane − 1 p.m. (ESPN2)

Feb. 15: at North Texas − 7 p.m. (ESPN+)

Feb. 18: at SMU − 2 p.m. (ESPN)

Feb. 21: Charlotte − 7 p.m. (ESPN+)

Feb. 25: FAU − 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Feb. 29: at ECU − 6 p.m. (ESPN2)

March 3: UAB − 4:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

March 9: at FAU − 11 a.m. (CBS)

March 13-17: AAC tournament (Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, Texas)

