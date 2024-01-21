What channel is Memphis basketball vs. Tulane on today? Time, TV schedule

Memphis basketball faces Tulane on Sunday in New Orleans, looking to rebound from Thursday's loss to USF

The Tigers blew a 20-point lead in the second half and lost 74-73 after USF's Kasean Pryor hit two free throws with 4.4 seconds left. It's the biggest blemish on Memphis' resume and broke a 10-game winning streak.

Tulane lost 83-69 at UAB on Wednesday to fall to 2-3 in the AAC.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more:

What channel is Memphis basketball vs. Tulane today?

TV channel: ESPN2

Streaming: Watch ESPN, FUBO (free trial available)

Memphis vs. Tulane will be broadcast nationally on ESPN2. Streaming options for the game include the ESPN app and FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Memphis basketball vs. Tulane start time

Date: Sunday, Jan. 21

Time: 12 p.m. CT

The Tigers and Green Wave will tip off inside of Devlin Fieldhouse at 12 p.m. Sunday.

RE-ADDITION: Jordan Brown rejoins Memphis basketball team after missing 11 games | Sources

Memphis basketball vs. Tulane betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Sunday, Jan. 21

Spread: Memphis -2.5

Money line: N/A

Over/under: 168.5 points

Memphis basketball schedule 2023-24

Nov. 6: Jackson State (W 94-77)

Nov. 10: at Missouri (W 70-55)

Nov. 17: Alabama State (W 92-75)

Nov. 22: vs. Michigan (Battle 4 Atlantis, the Bahamas) (W 71-67)

Nov. 23: vs. Arkansas (Battle 4 Atlantis) (W 84-79)

Nov. 24: vs. Villanova (Battle 4 Atlantis) (L 79-63)

Dec. 2: at Ole Miss (L 80-77)

Dec. 6: at VCU (W 85-80 OT)

Dec. 10: at Texas A&M (W 81-75)

Dec. 16: Clemson (W 79-77)

Dec. 19: Virginia (W 77-54)

Dec. 23: Vanderbilt (W 77-75)

Dec. 30: Austin Peay (W 81-70)

Jan. 4: at Tulsa (W 78-75)

Jan. 7: SMU (W 62-59)

Jan. 10: UTSA (W 107-101 OT)

Jan. 14: at Wichita State (W 112-86)

Jan. 18: USF (L 74-73) (Record: 15-3, 4-1 AAC)

Jan. 21: at Tulane − Noon (ESPN2)

Jan. 28: at UAB − 4 p.m. (ESPN)

Jan. 31: Rice − 7 p.m. (ESPN+)

Feb. 3: Wichita State − Noon (CBS)

Feb. 8: at Temple − 6 p.m. (ESPN2)

Feb. 11: Tulane − 1 p.m. (ESPN2 or ESPNU)

Feb. 15: at North Texas − 7 p.m. (ESPN+)

Feb. 18: at SMU − 2 p.m. (ESPN)

Feb. 21: Charlotte − 7 p.m. (ESPN+)

Feb. 25: FAU − 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Feb. 29: at ECU − 6 p.m. (ESPN2)

March 3: UAB − 4:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

March 9: at FAU − 11 a.m. (CBS)

March 13-17: AAC tournament (Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, Texas)

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Memphis-Tulane channel, time, TV schedule, streaming info