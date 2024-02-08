What channel is Memphis basketball vs. Temple on today? Time, TV schedule, streaming info

Memphis basketball has a chance to gain momentum in Thursday's game at Temple.

The Tigers salvaged their NCAA Tournament hopes with last Saturday's comeback win over Wichita State. Memphis still can't afford to lose a game like Thursday, with Temple ranked No. 248 in the NET.

Temple (8-14, 1-8 AAC) is at the bottom of the AAC standings and has lost seven games in a row.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more:

What channel is Memphis basketball vs. Temple today?

Memphis vs. Temple will be broadcast nationally on ESPN2. Streaming options for the game include the ESPN app and FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Memphis basketball vs. Temple start time

Date: Thursday, Feb. 8

Time: 6 p.m. CT

The Tigers and Owls will tip off inside of Liacouras Center at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Memphis basketball vs. Temple betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Thursday, Feb. 8

Spread: Memphis -6.5

Total: 149.5 points

Memphis basketball schedule 2023-24

Nov. 6: Jackson State (W 94-77)

Nov. 10: at Missouri (W 70-55)

Nov. 17: Alabama State (W 92-75)

Nov. 22: vs. Michigan (Battle 4 Atlantis, the Bahamas) (W 71-67)

Nov. 23: vs. Arkansas (Battle 4 Atlantis) (W 84-79)

Nov. 24: vs. Villanova (Battle 4 Atlantis) (L 79-63)

Dec. 2: at Ole Miss (L 80-77)

Dec. 6: at VCU (W 85-80 OT)

Dec. 10: at Texas A&M (W 81-75)

Dec. 16: Clemson (W 79-77)

Dec. 19: Virginia (W 77-54)

Dec. 23: Vanderbilt (W 77-75)

Dec. 30: Austin Peay (W 81-70)

Jan. 4: at Tulsa (W 78-75)

Jan. 7: SMU (W 62-59)

Jan. 10: UTSA (W 107-101 OT)

Jan. 14: at Wichita State (W 112-86)

Jan. 18: USF (L 74-73)

Jan. 21: at Tulane (L 81-79)

Jan. 28: at UAB (L 97-88)

Jan. 31: Rice (L 74-71)

Feb. 3: Wichita State (W 65-63) (Record: 16-6, 5-4 AAC)

Feb. 8: at Temple − 6 p.m. (ESPN2)

Feb. 11: Tulane − 1 p.m. (ESPN2 or ESPNU)

Feb. 15: at North Texas − 7 p.m. (ESPN+)

Feb. 18: at SMU − 2 p.m. (ESPN)

Feb. 21: Charlotte − 7 p.m. (ESPN+)

Feb. 25: FAU − 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Feb. 29: at ECU − 6 p.m. (ESPN2)

March 3: UAB − 4:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

March 9: at FAU − 11 a.m. (CBS)

March 13-17: AAC tournament (Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, Texas)

