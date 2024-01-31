What channel is Memphis basketball vs. Rice on today? Time, TV schedule, streaming info

Memphis Tigers basketball needs a win badly and to avoid a loss most importantly in Wednesday's game against Rice at FedExForum.

The Tigers have lost three games in a row, including Sunday's 97-88 loss at UAB. Memphis is now 4-3 in conference, two behind in the loss column to FAU, Charlotte and South Florida.

Rice (7-13, 1-6 AAC) has been competitive in conference play, with two OT losses and two other losses by single digits along with a win at Temple, a 13-point loss to FAU and a blowout loss to Tulane. But the Owls are a Quadrant 4 opponent for Memphis, so it is as must-win as it can get for the Tigers on Wednesday.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more:

What channel is Memphis basketball vs. Rice today?

TV channel: No TV

Stream: ESPN+

Rice at Memphis will be streamed nationally on ESPN+, which is ESPN's subscription-based streaming service.

Memphis basketball vs. Rice start time

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 31

Time: 7 p.m. CT

The Tigers and Owls will tip off inside of FedExForum at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

STRUGGLING TO STAY AHEAD OF THE BUBBLE: Where Memphis basketball stands in updated March Madness bracket predictions

Memphis basketball vs. Rice betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Wednesday, Jan. 31

Betting odds TBD.

Memphis basketball schedule 2023-24

Nov. 6: Jackson State (W 94-77)

Nov. 10: at Missouri (W 70-55)

Nov. 17: Alabama State (W 92-75)

Nov. 22: vs. Michigan (Battle 4 Atlantis, the Bahamas) (W 71-67)

Nov. 23: vs. Arkansas (Battle 4 Atlantis) (W 84-79)

Nov. 24: vs. Villanova (Battle 4 Atlantis) (L 79-63)

Dec. 2: at Ole Miss (L 80-77)

Dec. 6: at VCU (W 85-80 OT)

Dec. 10: at Texas A&M (W 81-75)

Dec. 16: Clemson (W 79-77)

Dec. 19: Virginia (W 77-54)

Dec. 23: Vanderbilt (W 77-75)

Dec. 30: Austin Peay (W 81-70)

Jan. 4: at Tulsa (W 78-75)

Jan. 7: SMU (W 62-59)

Jan. 10: UTSA (W 107-101 OT)

Jan. 14: at Wichita State (W 112-86)

Jan. 18: USF (L 74-73)

Jan. 21: at Tulane (L 81-79)

Jan. 28: at UAB (L 97-88) (Record: 15-5, 4-3 AAC)

Jan. 31: Rice − 7 p.m. (ESPN+)

Feb. 3: Wichita State − Noon (CBS)

Feb. 8: at Temple − 6 p.m. (ESPN2)

Feb. 11: Tulane − 1 p.m. (ESPN2 or ESPNU)

Feb. 15: at North Texas − 7 p.m. (ESPN+)

Feb. 18: at SMU − 2 p.m. (ESPN)

Feb. 21: Charlotte − 7 p.m. (ESPN+)

Feb. 25: FAU − 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Feb. 29: at ECU − 6 p.m. (ESPN2)

March 3: UAB − 4:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

March 9: at FAU − 11 a.m. (CBS)

March 13-17: AAC tournament (Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, Texas)

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Memphis-Rice channel, time, TV schedule, streaming info