What channel is Marquette vs. Wisconsin on Saturday? Time, TV, streaming
Being the ranked team in the Wisconsin-Marquette men's basketball series in recent years hasn't always gone well.
In 2020, the Golden Eagles knocked off the No. 4 Badgers at Fiserv Forum, 67-65. In 2018, another unranked MU squad defeated No. 12 Wisconsin, 74-69.
Is payback coming? It is a rivalry game, after all.
This time, it's Marquette (6-1), ranked No. 3 in the nation, visiting a sold-out Kohl Center on Saturday with a target on its back. Though the Badgers (5-2) are also off to a good start, a win Saturday would give them a true signature victory against their in-state foe.
Marquette is 1-1 against Big Ten teams, defeating then-No. 24 Illinois and losing to then-No 2 Purdue.
The Badgers played their worst game of the year against Providence of the Big East, losing 72-59.
Here's how to watch and listen to the game:
Marquette vs. Wisconsin start time
Date: Saturday, Dec. 2
Time: 11:30 a.m. CT
What channel is Marquette vs. Wisconsin on Saturday?
TV: Fox (Channel 6 in Milwaukee area, Channel 11 in Green Bay/Appleton area)
Stream: You can stream the game through the Fox Sports app or your television or streaming carrier. FUBO TV also offers a free trial.
The announcing team of Tim Brando (play-by-play) and Bill Raftery (analyst) will call the action.
How can I listen to Marquette-Wisconsin game on the radio?
Wisconsin radio: FM-97.3 and AM-920 in Milwaukee and AM-1310 and FM-101.5 in Madison, plus a statewide network of stations.
Matt Lepay (play-by-play) and Brian Butch (analyst) will be on the call for the game.
Marquette radio: ESPN Milwaukee WKTI FM-94.5 in Milwaukee, plus WCUB 980 AM in Two Rivers, WDLB 1450 AM in Marshfield, WSCO 95.3 FM/1570 AM in Appleton and WSCO 99.1 FM in Oshkosh.
Steve "Homer" True (play-by-play) and Tony Smith (analysis) will call the game.
Is the Marquette-Wisconsin game on SiriusXM Radio?
Yes, the Wisconsin broadcast is on channel 388 and the Marquette broadcast is on channel 202.
This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin-Marquette basketball channel Saturday; time, TV, streaming