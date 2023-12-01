What channel is Marquette vs. Wisconsin on Saturday? Time, TV, streaming

Being the ranked team in the Wisconsin-Marquette men's basketball series in recent years hasn't always gone well.

In 2020, the Golden Eagles knocked off the No. 4 Badgers at Fiserv Forum, 67-65. In 2018, another unranked MU squad defeated No. 12 Wisconsin, 74-69.

Is payback coming? It is a rivalry game, after all.

This time, it's Marquette (6-1), ranked No. 3 in the nation, visiting a sold-out Kohl Center on Saturday with a target on its back. Though the Badgers (5-2) are also off to a good start, a win Saturday would give them a true signature victory against their in-state foe.

Marquette is 1-1 against Big Ten teams, defeating then-No. 24 Illinois and losing to then-No 2 Purdue.

The Badgers played their worst game of the year against Providence of the Big East, losing 72-59.

Here's how to watch and listen to the game:

Wisconsin Badgers guard Chucky Hepburn (23) drives for the basket during the first half against the Marquette Golden Eagles at Fiserv Forum in their Dec. 3, 2022, game.

Marquette vs. Wisconsin start time

Date: Saturday, Dec. 2

Time: 11:30 a.m. CT

What channel is Marquette vs. Wisconsin on Saturday?

TV: Fox (Channel 6 in Milwaukee area, Channel 11 in Green Bay/Appleton area)

Stream: You can stream the game through the Fox Sports app or your television or streaming carrier. FUBO TV also offers a free trial.

The announcing team of Tim Brando (play-by-play) and Bill Raftery (analyst) will call the action.

How can I listen to Marquette-Wisconsin game on the radio?

Wisconsin radio: FM-97.3 and AM-920 in Milwaukee and AM-1310 and FM-101.5 in Madison, plus a statewide network of stations.

Matt Lepay (play-by-play) and Brian Butch (analyst) will be on the call for the game.

Marquette radio: ESPN Milwaukee WKTI FM-94.5 in Milwaukee, plus WCUB 980 AM in Two Rivers, WDLB 1450 AM in Marshfield, WSCO 95.3 FM/1570 AM in Appleton and WSCO 99.1 FM in Oshkosh.

Steve "Homer" True (play-by-play) and Tony Smith (analysis) will call the game.

Is the Marquette-Wisconsin game on SiriusXM Radio?

Yes, the Wisconsin broadcast is on channel 388 and the Marquette broadcast is on channel 202.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin-Marquette basketball channel Saturday; time, TV, streaming