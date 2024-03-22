What channel is Marquette vs Western Kentucky basketball on today? Time, TV schedule for March Madness game

The Marquette Golden Eagles are going dancing Friday.

For the second year in a row, the men's team earned a berth as a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament. It'll play No. 15 Western Kentucky (22-11) in the first round in Indianapolis.

The Golden Eagles kick off the tournament with some positive news as consensus All-American Tyler Kolek returns to the lineup after missing the final three games of the regular season and three games in the Big East tournament.

Here's how to tune into Friday's game:

What channel is Marquette vs. Western Kentucky today?

TV channel: TBS

Stream: NCAA March Madness Live app | Sling TV

Marquette will tip off vs. Western Kentucky on TBS. Streaming options include the NCAA March Madness Live app and Sling TV, which offers a free trial.

Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Dan Bonner and Stan Van Gundy (analysts) will call the game. Andy Katz is the sideline reporter.

Marquette vs. Western Kentucky start time

Date: Friday, March 22

Time: Approximately 1 p.m. CT

Marquette and Western Kentucky will play at 1 p.m. Friday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

How can I listen to the Marquette-Western Kentucky game on the radio?

The game's on ESPN Milwaukee WKTI FM-94.5 in Milwaukee, plus WCUB 980 AM in Two Rivers, WDLB 1450 AM in Marshfield, WSCO 95.3 FM/1570 AM in Appleton and WSCO 99.1 FM in Oshkosh.

Steve "Homer" True (play-by-play) and Tony Smith (analyst) will call the game.

Is the Marquette-Western Kentucky game on SiriusXM Radio?

Yes, the broadcast is on Channel 204.

Marquette vs. Western Kentucky betting odds in March Madness

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Thursday

Spread: Marquette (-14.5)

Over/under : 158.5 points

Moneyline: Marquette -1600, Western Kentucky +875

Marquette basketball schedule 2023-24

Below are the last five games of Marquette's 2023-24 basketball season. For the full schedule, click here

March 6 L, 74-67 Connecticut March 9 W, 86-80 at Xavier March 14 W, 71-65 Villanova (Big East Tournament) March 15 W, 79-58 Providence (Big East Tournament) March 16 L, 73-57 Connecticut (Big East Tournament) March 22 vs. Western Kentucky (NCAA Tournament)

Western Kentucky basketball schedule 2023-24

Below are the last five games of Western Kentucky's 2023-24 basketball season. For the full schedule, click here

March 2 L, 85-83 at Florida International March 9 L, 82-79 at Liberty March 14 W, 89-69 New Mexico State (Conference USA Tournament) March 15 W, 85-54 Middle Tennessee (Conference USA Tournament) March 16 W, 78-71 UTEP (Conference USA Tournament) March 22 vs. Marquette (NCAA Tournament)

