What channel is Marquette vs. Villanova tonight? Time, TV, streaming, odds

Fox Sports' Bill Raftery already has witnessed a mild upset over the last few days in a game with a Milwaukee connection.

The legendary college basketball voice called Iowa State's victory over Kansas Saturday. The Cyclones are coached by Milwaukee St. Thomas More graduate T.J. Otzelberger.

Hopefully for Marquette fans, Raftery won't be seeing another upset when he's behind the mic for the Golden Eagles' game Tuesday at Villanova.

Marquette (15-5 overall, 6-3 Big East), ranked ninth in the latest Associated Press poll, has won four straight games to climb back into the third place in the conference standings.

Fading Villanova (11-9, 4-5) has lost five of six games after starting 3-0 in the league and is in desperate need of a victory, though somehow Vegas favors the Wildcats to beat Marquette.

Here's how to watch and listen to the game:

Villanova Wildcats guard Brendan Hausen (1) plays defense against Marquette Golden Eagles guard Tyler Kolek (11) during the first half of their game Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

Marquette vs. Villanova start time

Date: Tuesday, Jan. 30

Time: 6 p.m. CT

What channel is Marquette vs. Villanova?

TV: FS1

Stream: You can stream the game through the Fox Sports app or your television or streaming carrier. FUBO offers a free trial.

Jason Benetti (play-by-play) and Bill Raftery (analysis) will call the game.

How can I listen to the Marquette-Villanova game on the radio?

The game's on ESPN Milwaukee WKTI FM-94.5 in Milwaukee, plus WCUB 980 AM in Two Rivers, WDLB 1450 AM in Marshfield, WSCO 95.3 FM/1570 AM in Appleton and WSCO 99.1 FM in Oshkosh.

Steve "Homer" True (play-by-play) and Tony Smith (analysis) will call the game.

Is the Marquette-Villanova game on SiriusXM Radio?

Yes, the Marquette broadcast is on Channel 81. The Villanova broadcast is on Channel 383.

Marquette vs. Villanova betting odds

Odds courtesy of Bet MGM as of Monday

Spread: Villanova (-1.5)

Over/under : 141.5 points

Moneyline: Marquette +110, Villanova -135

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Marquette Golden Eagles vs. Villanova channel; time, TV, odds