What channel is Marquette vs. Villanova today? Time, TV, streaming, odds

After dropping three of its first five Big East games, the Marquette men's basketball team (11-5, 2-3 Big East) tries to even its league mark against Villanova (11-5, 4-1) Monday afternoon at Fiserv Forum.

Former Marquette star Dwyane Wade is expected to be in attendance for a nationally televised game. Here's how to listen and watch the action:

Marquette vs. Villanova start time

Date: Monday, Jan. 15

Time: 1:30 p.m. CT

What channel is Marquette vs. Villanova on Monday?

TV: FOX

Stream: You can stream the game through the Fox Sports app or your television or streaming carrier. FUBO also offers a free trial.

The announcing team of Jason Benetti (play-by-play) and Bill Raftery (analyst) will call the action.

How can I listen to the Marquette-Villanova game on the radio?

The game's on ESPN Milwaukee WKTI FM-94.5 in Milwaukee, plus WCUB 980 AM in Two Rivers, WDLB 1450 AM in Marshfield, WSCO 95.3 FM/1570 AM in Appleton and WSCO 99.1 FM in Oshkosh.

Steve "Homer" True (play-by-play) and Tony Smith (analysis) will call the game.

Is the Marquette-Villanova game on SiriusXM Radio?

Yes, the Marquette broadcast is on Channel 201 and the Villanova broadcast is on Channel 381.

Marquette vs. Villanova betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Sunday.

Spread: Marquette (-6)

Over/under : 143 points

Money line: Marquette -250, Butler +205

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: What channel is Marquette vs. Villanova today? Time, TV, stream, odds