What channel is Marquette vs. UConn on Saturday? Time, TV, streaming, odds

If you're a racing fan, you might be interested this week in the the pole position at Daytona.

If you're a Marquette basketball fan, you're probably more concerned with poll position.

For the second time this season, the No. 4 Golden Eagles have a chance to dethrone a team at the top of the national rankings.

And it's the first of what could be three meetings with No. 1 Connecticut in less than a month. The Huskies will visit Fiserv Forum March 2 and the two teams could meet in the Big East Tournament at Madison Square Garden the following week.

UConn (23-2 overall, 13-1 Big East) has a two-game lead in the conference standings, but MU has already upset a top-ranked team this season away from home.

Marquette defeated No. 1 Kansas in the Maui Invitational before losing the next night to now-No. 2 Purdue. A win over the Huskies Saturday would likely put MU in legitimate position for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Bracket Matrix has the Golden Eagles projected as the highest No. 2 seed currently, with four weeks to go before the bids are revealed.

Marquette (19-5, 10-3) is attempting to extend an eight-game winning streak Saturday in Hartford. Five of those victories have come on the road.

Here's how to watch and listen to the game:

Marquette guard Tyler Kolek (11) runs into Connecticut guard Nahiem Alleyne (4) during the first half of their game Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis.

Marquette vs. Connecticut start time

Date: Saturday, Feb. 17

Time: 2 p.m. CT

What channel is Marquette vs. Connecticut?

TV: Fox

Stream: You can stream the game through the Fox Sports app or your television or streaming carrier. FUBO offers a free trial.

Tim Brando (play-by-play) and Donny Marshall (analysis) will call the game.

How can I listen to the Marquette-Connecticut game on the radio?

The game can be heard on ESPN Milwaukee WKTI FM-94.5 in Milwaukee, plus WCUB 980 AM in Two Rivers, WDLB 1450 AM in Marshfield, WSCO 95.3 FM/1570 AM in Appleton and WSCO 99.1 FM in Oshkosh.

Steve "Homer" True (play-by-play) and Tony Smith (analysis) will call the game.

Is the Marquette vs. Connecticut game on SiriusXM Radio?

Yes, the Marquette broadcast is on Channel 201. The UConn broadcast is on Channel 83.

Marquette vs. Connecticut betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday

Spread: Marquette (+7)

Over/under : 147.5

Money line: Marquette +228, UConn -285

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Marquette Golden Eagles vs. UConn channel; time, TV, streaming, odds