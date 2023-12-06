What channel is Marquette vs. Texas on tonight? Time, TV, streaming

Most Marquette fans get the Hi-Liter out for obvious rivalry reasons when they see Wisconsin on the schedule.

But Golden Eagles coach Shaka Smart might have circled Wednesday night's date with No. 12 Texas on the calendar first.

Smart coached the Longhorns from 2015 to 2021 before leaving for Marquette. He was 109-86 in Austin, but 51-56 in the Big 12 and 0-3 in the NCAA Tournament. His 2018-19 team won the National Invitation Tournament.

In addition to coaching against Texas for the first time, Smart's team has a chance to pick up a victory in the final game of the Big East-Big 12 Challenge — the Big 12 leads this season, 7-3. Creighton, St. John's and Butler have the three Big East wins.

Here's how to watch and listen to Wednesday night's game:

Marquette vs. Texas start time

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 6

Time: 7 p.m. CT

What channel is Marquette vs. Texas on Wednesday night?

TV: FS1

Stream: You can stream the game through the Fox Sports app or your television or streaming carrier. FUBO also offers a free trial.

The announcing team of Jason Benetti (play-by-play) and Bill Raftery (analyst) will call the action.

How can I listen to Marquette-Texas game on the radio?

The game's on ESPN Milwaukee WKTI FM-94.5 in Milwaukee, plus WCUB 980 AM in Two Rivers, WDLB 1450 AM in Marshfield, WSCO 95.3 FM/1570 AM in Appleton and WSCO 99.1 FM in Oshkosh.

Steve "Homer" True (play-by-play) and Tony Smith (analysis) will call the game.

Is the Marquette-Wisconsin game on SiriusXM Radio?

Yes, the Marquette broadcast is on channel 84 and the Texas broadcast is on channel 199.

Marquette vs. Texas betting odds

Odds courtesy of Bet MGM as of Wednesday.

Spread: Marquette (-8.5)

Over/under : 151.5 points

Moneyline: Marquette -375, Texas +290

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Marquette Golden Eagles vs. Texas channel tonight; time, TV, odds