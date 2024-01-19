What channel is Marquette vs. St. John's on Saturday? Time, TV, streaming

For the second time this week, Marquette plays a game on the Fox national network, this time at Madison Square Garden against St. John's.

St. John's coach Rick Pitino — one of the few college basketball coaches who keeps tailors in business — will be back on the sidelines. Pitino didn't coach in the Red Storm's 80-65 loss at Seton Hall Tuesday night due to COVID.

Marquette's Shaka Smart has yet to coach against Pitino, but he's been a secret admirer for a long time.

Here's how to watch and listen to the game:

Marquette vs. St. John's start time

Date: Saturday, Jan. 20

Time: 11 a.m. CT

What channel is Marquette vs. St. John's on Saturday?

TV: Fox (Channel 6 in Milwaukee)

Stream: You can stream the game through the Fox Sports app or your television or streaming carrier. FUBO offers a free trial.

Tim Brando (play-by-play) and Jim Jackson (analyst) will call the game.

How can I listen to the Marquette-St. John's game on the radio?

The game's on ESPN Milwaukee WKTI FM-94.5 in Milwaukee, plus WCUB 980 AM in Two Rivers, WDLB 1450 AM in Marshfield, WSCO 95.3 FM/1570 AM in Appleton and WSCO 99.1 FM in Oshkosh.

Steve "Homer" True (play-by-play) and Tony Smith (analysis) will call the game.

Is the Marquette-St. John's game on SiriusXM Radio?

Yes, the Marquette broadcast is on Channel 202 and the St. John's broadcast is on Channel 387.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Marquette Golden Eagles vs. St. John's channel Saturday; time, TV