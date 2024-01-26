What channel is Marquette vs. Seton Hall Saturday? Time, TV, streaming, odds

Marquette and Seton Hall are both a loss above the current scrum in the Big East. And neither team would be thrilled to join the crowd.

The Golden Eagles (14-5 overall, 5-3 Big East) and the Pirates (13-7, 6-3 Big East) head into their game Saturday at Fiserv Forum ahead of four teams with four conference losses — Villanova, St. John's, Providence, Xavier.

Marquette has won three in a row and is looking to avenge a 78-75 loss at Seton Hall last month, but the Pirates also need more wins to improve their NCAA tournament position.

Despite being tied for second in the Big East with Creighton, Hall's Net ranking Friday of 70 is 53 spots lower than Marquette's of 17.

Here's how to watch and listen to the game:

Marquette vs. Seton Hall start time

Date: Saturday, Jan. 27

Time: Noon

What channel is Marquette vs. Seton Hall?

TV: FS1

Stream: You can stream the game through the Fox Sports app or your television or streaming carrier. FUBO offers a free trial.

Matt Schumacker (play-by-play) and Kim Adams (analyst) will call the game.

How can I listen to the Marquette-Seton Hall game on the radio?

The game's on ESPN Milwaukee WKTI FM-94.5 in Milwaukee, plus WCUB 980 AM in Two Rivers, WDLB 1450 AM in Marshfield, WSCO 95.3 FM/1570 AM in Appleton and WSCO 99.1 FM in Oshkosh.

Steve "Homer" True (play-by-play) and Tony Smith (analysis) will call the game.

Is the Marquette-Seton Hall game on SiriusXM Radio?

Yes, the Marquette broadcast is on Channel 201. The Seton Hall broadcast is on Channel 389.

Marquette vs. Seton Hall betting odds

Odds courtesy of Bet MGM as of Friday

Spread: Marquette (-9)

Over/under: 146.5 points

