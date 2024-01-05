What channel is Marquette vs. Seton Hall on Saturday? Time, TV, streaming

When watching film of this week, it was likely pointed out to the Marquette Golden Eagles what team has the most impressive conference wins this season.

Their next opponent.

Though Seton Hall was picked to finish ninth in the Big East preseason standings, the Pirates already have victories over No. 4 Connecticut and No. 23 Providence despite being rated 72nd in KenPom. Can the Pirates (9-5, 2-1) topple a third ranked team in four games Saturday at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.?

After a week off, No. 7 MU (11-3, 2-1 Big East) looks to squelch any opportunities of another Hall upset.

Here's how to watch and listen to the game:

Marquette vs. Seton Hall start time

Date: Saturday, Jan. 6

Time: 11 a.m. CT

What channel is Marquette vs. Seton Hall on Saturday night?

TV: CBS Sports Network

Stream: You can stream the game through the CBS Sports App, Paramount Plus or your television or streaming carrier. FUBO also offers a free trial.

The announcing team of Jordan Kent (play-by-play) and Bon Wenzel (analyst) will call the action.

How can I listen to Marquette-Seton Hall game on the radio?

The game's on ESPN Milwaukee WKTI FM-94.5 in Milwaukee, plus WCUB 980 AM in Two Rivers, WDLB 1450 AM in Marshfield, WSCO 95.3 FM/1570 AM in Appleton and WSCO 99.1 FM in Oshkosh.

Steve "Homer" True (play-by-play) and Tony Smith (analysis) will call the game.

Is the Marquette-Seton Hall game on SiriusXM Radio?

Yes, the Marquette broadcast is on Channel 81 and the Seton Hall broadcast is on Channel 384.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Marquette Golden Eagles vs. Seton Hall channel Saturday; time, TV