What channel is Marquette vs. Providence tonight? Time, TV, streaming, odds

So how good have Kam Jones and the Marquette Golden Eagles been in their last two games?

Jones has scored 34 points in back-to-back victories over DePaul and Xavier. And MU's average margin of victory in those games is also 34 points.

Wednesday night's matchup with Providence might prove to be closer. The Friars handed No. 5 Marquette one of its four Big East losses in a December game and could use a season sweep of the Golden Eagles (21-6 overall, 12-4 Big East) to improve their NCAA Tournament chances.

Providence (18-9, 9-7) is among the last four teams in the field, according to ESPN's Joe Lunardi and the Bracket Matrix composite. It has two NET quad 1 games remaining — at Marquette and home against Connecticut.

MU is seeking its third straight win after losing at No. 2 Connecticut Feb. 17.

Here's how to watch and listen to the game:

Marquette vs. Providence start time

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 28

Time: 6 p.m. CT

What channel is Marquette vs. Providence tonight?

TV: FS1

Stream: You can stream the game through the Fox Sports app or your television or streaming carrier. FUBO offers a free trial.

Jason Benetti (play-by-play) and Bill Raftery (analyst) will call the game.

How can I listen to the Marquette-Providence game on the radio?

The game's on ESPN Milwaukee WKTI FM-94.5 in Milwaukee, plus WCUB 980 AM in Two Rivers, WDLB 1450 AM in Marshfield, WSCO 95.3 FM/1570 AM in Appleton and WSCO 99.1 FM in Oshkosh.

Steve "Homer" True (play-by-play) and Tony Smith (analyst) will call the game.

Is the Marquette-Providence game on SiriusXM Radio?

Yes, the Marquette broadcast is on Channel 203. The Providence broadcast is on Channel 383.

Marquette vs. Providence betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Wednesday

Spread: Marquette (-11.5)

Over/under : 150.5 points

Money line: Marquette -750, Providence +525

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Marquette Golden Eagles- Providence channel; time, TV, streaming, odds