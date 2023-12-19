What channel is Marquette vs. Providence on tonight? Time, TV, streaming, odds

It's Marquette's 2023-24 Big East opener — and also Tyler Kolek's homecoming.

For Golden Eagles fans, that's mandatory television.

Sixth-ranked MU (9-2) hasn't won at Providence (9-2) since 2019. However, despite Amica Mutual Pavilion often being one of the tougher places to win in the Big East, the Golden Eagles are four-point favorites.

This will also be the first time Marquette faces the Friars under the guidance of new coach Kim English.

Here's how to watch and listen to the game:

Marquette guard Tyler Kolek (11) gets ready to make a move on Providence forward Bryce Hopkins (23) during the first half of their game Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis. Marquette beat Providence 83-75.

Marquette vs. Providence start time

Date: Tuesday, Dec. 19

Time: 7:30 p.m. CT

What channel is Marquette vs. Providence on Tuesday night?

TV: FS1

Stream: You can stream the game through the Fox Sports app or your television or streaming carrier. FUBO also offers a free trial.

The announcing team of John Fanta (play-by-play) and Donny Marshall (analyst) will call the action.

How can I listen to Marquette-Providence game on the radio?

The game's on ESPN Milwaukee WKTI FM-94.5 in Milwaukee, plus WCUB 980 AM in Two Rivers, WDLB 1450 AM in Marshfield, WSCO 95.3 FM/1570 AM in Appleton and WSCO 99.1 FM in Oshkosh.

Steve "Homer" True (play-by-play) and Tony Smith (analysis) will call the game.

Is the Marquette-Providence game on SiriusXM Radio?

Yes, the Marquette broadcast is on channel 202 and the Proidence broadcast is on channel 390.

Marquette vs. Providence betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Monday.

Spread: Marquette (-4.5)

Over/under : 146.5 points

Moneyline: Marquette -200, Providence +165

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Marquette Golden Eagles vs. Providence channel tonight; time, TV, odds