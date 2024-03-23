What channel is Marquette vs Ole Miss women's basketball on today? Time, TV schedule for March Madness game

The Marquette women's basketball team is back in March Madness and the NCAA Tournament for a second consecutive season and the third time in the last four seasons.

The Golden Eagles (23-8) started the season 12-0 in nonconference play. They finished third in the Big East Conference and earned a 10 seed in the national tournament.

They'll face off against No. 7 Ole Miss (23-8) Saturday afternoon in South Bend, Indiana.

Here's what you need to know about how and when to watch the game:

What channel is Marquette vs Ole Miss on today?

TV channel: ESPNU

Stream: NCAA March Madness Live app | WatchESPN | Fubo (free trial)

Marquette will tip off vs Mississippi on ESPNU. Streaming options include the NCAA March Madness Live app and Fubo (free trial). Announcers for the game are Sam Gore (play-by-play) and Tamika Catchings (analyst).

Marquette vs Ole Miss start time

Date: Saturday, March 23

Time: Approximately 3:45 p.m. CT

Marquette and Mississippi will play at approximately 3:45 p.m. at Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana.

Marquette vs. Ole Miss odds in March Madness

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday

Spread: Marquette (+6.5)

Over/under: 123.5 points

Moneyline: Marquette +240, Ole Miss -300

Marquette basketball schedule 2023-24

Below are the last five games of Marquette's 2023-24 basketball season. For the full schedule, click here

Feb. 24 W, 86-60 at Xavier Feb. 27 L, 56-50 St. John's March 2 W, 74-52 at Butler March 9 W, 50-48 Villanova (Big East Tournament quarterfinals) March 10 L, 59-28 Connecticut (Big East Tournament semifinals) March 23 vs. Ole Miss (NCAA Tournament)

Ole Miss basketball schedule 2023-24

Below are the last five games of Mississippi's 2023-24 basketball season. For the full schedule, click here

Feb. 26 W, 66-45 at Missouri Feb. 29 L, 75-45 at Kentucky March 3 W, 87-43 Arkansas March 8 W, 84-74 Florida (SEC Tournament quarterfinals) March 9 L, 75-67 LSU (SEC Tournament semifinals) March 23 vs. Marquette (NCAA Tournament)

