What channel is Marquette vs NC State on today? Time, TV schedule for March Madness game

After all the upsets last Thursday and Friday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, it appeared the brackets could have been busted for a second consecutive season. But in the second round, the remaining favorites restored order.

There's only one double-digit seed that made it to the Sweet 16 — and it happens to be Marquette's opponent.

After defeating Colorado 81-77 on Sunday, the second-seeded Golden Eagles (27-9) face No. 11 North Carolina State (24-14) on Friday night.

Center DJ Burnes has been can't-miss entertainment during the Wolfpack's recent seven-game winning streak, while Tyler Kolek's return has helped Marquette to its first Sweet 16 since 2013.

Here's how to watch and listen to the game:

What channel is Marquette vs. NC State on today?

TV channel: CBS (Channel 58 in Milwaukee)

Stream: NCAA March Madness Live app | Paramount+ | Fubo (free trial)

Marquette will tip off with North Carolina State on CBS. Announcers for the game are Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Grant Hill and Bill Raftery (analysts) and Tracy Wolfson (sideline reporter).

Marquette vs. NC State start time in Sweet 16 bracket

Date: Friday, March 29

Time: 6:09 p.m. CT

Date: Friday, March 29

Time: 6:09 p.m. CT

Marquette and NC State will play at 6:09 p.m. Friday at American Airlines Center in Dallas.

How can I listen to the Marquette-NC State game on the radio?

The game's on ESPN Milwaukee WKTI FM-94.5 in Milwaukee, plus WCUB 980 AM in Two Rivers, WDLB 1450 AM in Marshfield, WSCO 95.3 FM/1570 AM in Appleton and WSCO 99.1 FM in Oshkosh.

Steve "Homer" True (play-by-play) and Tony Smith (analyst) will call the game.

Is the Marquette-NC State game on SiriusXM Radio?

Yes, the broadcast is on Channel 201.

Marquette vs. NC State odds in March Madness

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday

Spread: Marquette (-6.5)

Over/under : 151.5

Moneyline: Marquette -300, NC State +240

Marquette basketball schedule 2023-24

Below are the last five games of Marquette's 2023-24 basketball season. For the full schedule, click here

March 14 W, 71-65 Villanova (Big East Tournament quarterfinals) March 15 W, 79-58 Providence (Big East Tournament semifinals) March 16 L, 73-57 Connecticut (Big East Tournament championship game) March 22 W, 87-69 Western Kentucky (NCAA Tournament first round) March 24 W, 81-77 Colorado (NCAA Tournament second round) March 29 North Carolina State (NCAA Tournament Sweet 16)

NC State basketball schedule 2023-24

Below are the last five games of North Carolina State's 2023-24 basketball season. For the full schedule, click here

March 14 W, 74-69 Duke (ACC Tournament quarterfinals) March 15 W, 73-65 (OT) Virginia (ACC Tournament semifinals) March 16 W, 84-76 North Carolina (ACC Tournament championship game) March 21 W, 80-67 Texas Tech (NCAA Tournament first round) March 23 W, 79-73 (OT) Oakland (NCAA Tournament second round) March 29 Marquette (NCAA Tournament Sweet 16)

