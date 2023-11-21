What channel is Marquette vs. Kansas on tonight in Maui Invitational? Time, TV, odds

Marquette's Tyler Kolek is one of three preseason All-Americans in the Maui Invitational semifinals Tuesday night.

Marquette needed a 17-0 run and last-minute heroics to defeat UCLA, 71-69, in the opening round of the Maui Invitational Monday night, but the victory sets up an early Thanksgiving hoops feast for college basketball enthusiasts.

The No. 4 Golden Eagles play top-ranked Kansas in the semifinal round Tuesday night in Honolulu.

The Maui Invitational is always a three-day event filled with hoops hysteria, but this semifinal round has a particular March flavor as the four teams facing off tonight and Wednesday are ranked No. 1, No. 2, No. 4 and No. 7 in the Associated Press poll.

Three of the five first-team preseason All-Americans — Tyler Kolek (Marquette), Hunter Dickinson (Kansas) and Zach Edey (Purdue) — are playing in the annual holiday tournament. Kolek was a third team All-American last season and Edey was on the first team.

That's a lineup that Marquette's biggest former NBA star had to show up for.

Here's how to watch and listen to MU's game with the Jayhawks:

Marquette vs. Kansas in Maui Invitational start time

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 21

Time: 9:30 p.m. CT

What channel is Marquette vs. Kansas on tonight?

TV: ESPN

Stream: You can stream the game through the ESPN app or your television or streaming carrier. FUBOTV also offers a free trial.

The announcing team of Dan Schulman (play-by-play), Jay Bilas (analysis) and Angel Gray (sideline reporter) will call the action.

How can I listen to Marquette-Kansas game on the radio?

Radio: ESPN Milwaukee WKTI FM-94.5 in Milwaukee, plus the following stations:

WCUB 980 AM – Two RiversWDLB 1450 AM – MarshfieldWSCO 95.3 FM/1570 AM – AppletonWSCO 99.1 FM – Oshkosh

Steve "Homer" True (play-by-play) and Tony Smith (analysis) will call the game.

Is the Marquette-Kansas game on SiriusXM Radio?

Yes, the Marquette broadcast is on channel 201 and the Kansas broadcast is on channel 202.

Marquette vs. Kansas betting odds

Odds courtesy of Bet MGM as of Tuesday.

Spread: Kansas (-4.5)

Over/under : 157½ points

Moneyline: Kansas -200, Marquette +165

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Marquette-Kansas channel tonight in Maui Invitational; time, TV, odds