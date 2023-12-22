What channel is Marquette vs. Georgetown on tonight? Time, TV, streaming odds

The road was rough for visiting teams in the Big East earlier this week as home teams went 4-1 in conference openers Tuesday and Wednesday night.

Marquette's visit to Providence was an especially rude welcome as the Friars defeated the Golden Eagles, 72-57. It was Marquette's fifth straight loss at Providence.

After a couple days off, No. 6 MU (9-3, 1-0 Big East) returns to the Fiserv Forum to host Georgetown (7-5, 0-1) Friday night. The Golden Eagles have won seven of their last eight games against the Hoyas, but this is Ed Cooley's first year coaching Georgetown after 12 years at Providence.

Marquette has won all six of its games at Fiserv Forum this season and 17 home games in a row.

Here's how to watch and listen to the game:

Marquette vs. Georgetown start time

Date: Friday, Dec. 22

Time: 6 p.m. CT

What channel is Marquette vs. Georgetown on Friday night?

TV: FS1

Stream: You can stream the game through the Fox Sports app or your television or streaming carrier. FUBO also offers a free trial.

The announcing team of Jeff Levering (play-by-play) and LaPhonso Ellis (analyst) will call the action.

How can I listen to Marquette-Georgetown game on the radio?

The game's on ESPN Milwaukee WKTI FM-94.5 in Milwaukee, plus WCUB 980 AM in Two Rivers, WDLB 1450 AM in Marshfield, WSCO 95.3 FM/1570 AM in Appleton and WSCO 99.1 FM in Oshkosh.

Steve "Homer" True (play-by-play) and Tony Smith (analysis) will call the game.

Is the Marquette-Georgetown game on SiriusXM Radio?

Yes, the Marquette broadcast is on Channel 81 and the Georgetown broadcast is on Channel 385.

Marquette vs. Georgetown betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Thursday.

Spread: Marquette (-16.5)

Over/under: 150.5 points

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Marquette Golden Eagles vs. Georgetown channel tonight; time, TV, odds