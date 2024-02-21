What channel is Marquette vs. DePaul tonight? Time, TV, streaming, odds

Marquette played arguably the best team in the country last Saturday and lost at Connecticut by nearly 30 points.

Returning home to the Fiserv Forum for three straight games after six of eight on the road, the talent level of the Golden Eagles' next opponent takes a rather seismic shift.

Last-place DePaul (3-22 overall, 0-14 Big East) visits Milwaukee Wednesday night. The Blue Demons have won just three games this season and don't have a victory since Dec. 30.

Meanwhile, after an eight-game winning streak, the Golden Eagles (19-6, 10-4) are looking to rebound from the ugly defeat to No. 1 UConn.

Here's how to watch and listen to the game:

Marquette's David Joplin (23) goes up for a shot against DePaul's Da' Sean Nelson (21) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024, in Chicago. Marquette won 86-73. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

Marquette vs. DePaul start time

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 17

Time: 8 p.m. CT

What channel is Marquette vs. DePaul tonight?

TV: FS1

Stream: You can stream the game through the Fox Sports app or your television or streaming carrier. FUBO offers a free trial.

Matt Schumacker (play-by-play) and LavVall Jordan (analyst) will call the game.

How can I listen to the Marquette-DePaul game on the radio?

The game's on ESPN Milwaukee WKTI FM-94.5 in Milwaukee, plus WCUB 980 AM in Two Rivers, WDLB 1450 AM in Marshfield, WSCO 95.3 FM/1570 AM in Appleton and WSCO 99.1 FM in Oshkosh.

Steve "Homer" True (play-by-play) and Tony Smith (analysis) will call the game.

Is the Marquette-DePaul game on SiriusXM Radio?

Yes, the Marquette broadcast is on Channel 201.

Marquette vs. DePaul betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Tuesday

Spread: Marquette (-25.5)

Over/under : 150.5 points

Money line: Marquette -10000, DePaul +1700

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Marquette Golden Eagles vs. DePaul channel tonight; time, TV, odds