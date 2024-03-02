What channel is Marquette vs. Creighton today? Time, TV, streaming, odds

Though the game between No. 5 Marquette and No. 12 Creighton in Omaha is one of the top matchups in college basketball Saturday, Golden Eagles fans are pushing all that hype to the side.

As in Tyler Kolek's side.

Kolek injured an oblique muscle in Marquette's dominant victory over Providence on Wednesday night. While Saturday's game is a big one, Kolek being healthy is imperative if the Golden Eagles are to make a deep NCAA Tournament run.

If Kolek is unable to play or Shaka Smart chooses to rest him, expect Tre Norman to get a significant minutes bump against the Bluejays.

Marquette (22-6 overall, 13-4 Big East) and Creighton (21-8, 12-6) are second and third in both the standings and margin of victory in the conference.

Here's how to watch and listen to the game:

Marquette vs. Creighton start time

Date: Saturday, March 2

Time: 1:30 p.m. CT

What channel is Marquette vs. Creighton Saturday?

TV: Fox (Channel 6 in Milwaukee)

Stream: You can stream the game through the Fox Sports app or your television or streaming carrier. FUBO offers a free trial.

Brandon Gaudin (play-by-play) and Robbie Hummel (analyst) will call the game.

How can I listen to the Marquette-Creighton game on the radio?

The game's on ESPN Milwaukee WKTI FM-94.5 in Milwaukee, plus WCUB 980 AM in Two Rivers, WDLB 1450 AM in Marshfield, WSCO 95.3 FM/1570 AM in Appleton and WSCO 99.1 FM in Oshkosh.

Steve "Homer" True (play-by-play) and Tony Smith (analyst) will call the game.

Is the Marquette-Creighton game on SiriusXM Radio?

Yes, the Marquette broadcast is on Channel 81. The Creighton broadcast is on Channel 201.

Marquette vs. Creighton betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Saturday

Spread: Creighton (-4.5)

Over/under : 154.5 points

Money line: Marquette +165, Creighton -200

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Marquette Golden Eagles vs. Creighton channel today; time, TV, odds