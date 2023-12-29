What channel is Marquette vs. Creighton Saturday? Time, TV, streaming

The last Big East Conference game Marquette lost at home was the first day of 2022.

Creighton defeated MU, 75-69, in double overtime nearly two years ago. Since that defeat, the Golden Eagles have won 19 straight conference games at home.

Creighton will be looking pull another surprise at Fiserv Forum Saturday after losing to UNLV and Villanova and dropping 14 spots to No. 22 in this week's Associated Press poll.

The Golden Eagles split games with No. 25 Providence and Georgetown last week and fell four spots in the rankings, to No. 10.

Here's how to watch Saturday's game:

Marquette vs. Creighton start time

Date: Saturday, Dec. 30

Time: 1 p.m. CT

What channel is Marquette vs. Creighton on Saturday?

TV: CBS (Channel 58 in Milwaukee area)

Stream: You can stream the game through the CBS Sports app, Paramount Plus app or your television or streaming carrier. FUBO also offers a free trial.

The announcing team of John Sadak (play-by-play) and Bill Raftery (analyst) will call the action.

How can I listen to the Marquette-Creighton game on the radio?

The game's on ESPN Milwaukee WKTI FM-94.5 in Milwaukee, plus WCUB 980 AM in Two Rivers, WDLB 1450 AM in Marshfield, WSCO 95.3 FM/1570 AM in Appleton and WSCO 99.1 FM in Oshkosh.

Steve "Homer" True (play-by-play) and Tony Smith (analyst) will call the game.

Is the Marquette-Creighton game on SiriusXM Radio?

Yes, the Marquette broadcast is on Channel 81 and the Creighton broadcast is on Channel 204.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Marquette Golden Eagles-Creighton channel Saturday; time, TV, stream