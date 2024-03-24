What channel is Marquette vs Colorado basketball on today? Time, TV schedule for March Madness game

Eight teams remain in the NCAA Tournament's South Region. Four of the teams are double-digit seeds, including No. 10 Colorado.

The Buffaloes (26-10) are Marquette's second-round opponent Sunday. If the Golden Eagles (26-9) advance, they'll face a third straight double-digit seed next week in the Sweet 16 — No. 14 Oakland or No. 11 North Carolina State.

The Golden Eagles began their tournament run Friday with an 87-69 victory over Western Kentucky. They're looking for their first Sweet 16 appearance since 2013.

Here's how to watch and listen to the game:

What channel is Marquette vs. Colorado today?

TV channel: CBS (Channel 58 in Milwaukee)

Stream: NCAA March Madness Live app | Paramount+ | Fubo (free trial)

Marquette will tip off vs. Colorado on CBS. Streaming options include the NCAA March Madness Live app, Paramount+ and Fubo, which offers a free trial.

Announcers are Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Dan Bonner and Stan Van Gundy (analysts) and Andy Katz (sideline reporter).

Marquette vs. Colorado start time

Date: Sunday, March 24

Time: 11:10 a.m. CT

Marquette and Colorado will play at 11:10 a.m. Sunday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Mar 22, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles head coach Shaka Smart reacts with guard Tyler Kolek (11) in the second half against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at Gainbridge FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

How can I listen to the Marquette-Colorado game on the radio?

The game's on ESPN Milwaukee WKTI FM-94.5 in Milwaukee, plus WCUB 980 AM in Two Rivers, WDLB 1450 AM in Marshfield, WSCO 95.3 FM/1570 AM in Appleton and WSCO 99.1 FM in Oshkosh.

Steve "Homer" True (play-by-play) and Tony Smith (analyst) will call the game.

Is the Marquette-Colorado game on SiriusXM Radio?

Yes, the broadcast is on Channel 204.

Marquette vs. Colorado betting odds in March Madness

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Saturday

Spread: Marquette (-3.5)

Over/under : 147.5

Moneyline: Marquette -185, Colorado +150

Marquette basketball schedule 2023-24

Below are the last five games of Marquette's 2023-24 basketball season. For the full schedule, click here

March 9 W, 86-80 at Xavier March 14 W, 71-65 Villanova (Big East Tournament quarterfinals) March 15 W, 79-58 Providence (Big East Tournament semifinals) March 16 L, 73-57 Connecticut (Big East Tournament championship game) March 22 W, 87-69 Western Kentucky (NCAA Tournament first round) March 23 Colorado (NCAA Tournament second round)

Colorado basketball schedule 2023-24

Below are the last five games of Colorado's 2023-24 basketball season. For the full schedule, click here

March 14 W, 72-58 Utah (Pac-12 Tournament quarterfinals) March 15 W, 58-52 Washington State (Pac-12 Tournament semifinals) March 16 L, 75-68 Oregon (Pac-12 Tournament championship game) March 20 W, 60-53 Boise State (NCAA Tournament first four) March 22 W, 102-100 Florida (NCAA Tournament first round) March 24 Marquette (NCAA Tournament second round)

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Marquette-Colorado channel today: Time, TV schedule, streaming