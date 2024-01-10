What channel is Marquette vs. Butler tonight? Time, TV, streaming, odds

Fiserv Forum has certainly been Marquette's house this season ... and the No. 11 Golden Eagles (11-4, 2-2 Big East) could use some home cooking Wednesday night as they face Big East opponent Butler.

Coming off a tough 78-75 loss at Seton Hall Saturday, MU is 1-3 on the road. However, the results on Al McGuire Court have been been perfect. Marquette is 8-0 at home this year and has a 19-game winning streak that began last season. The Golden Eagles have won 20 straight Big East games at home.

That's probably not the best news for Butler. The Bulldogs are off to a 10-5 start (1-3 Big East) under Thad Matta, but are 2-4 away from Hinkle Fieldhouse and 0-3 as the visiting team.

Here's how to watch and listen to Wednesday night's game:

Marquette vs. Butler start time

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 10

Time: 8 p.m. CT

What channel is Marquette vs. Butler on Wednesday night?

TV: CBS Sports Network

Stream: You can stream the game through the CBS Sports App, Paramount Plus or your television or streaming carrier. FUBO also offers a free trial.

The announcing team of Tom McCarthy (play-by-play) and Steve Lappas (analyst) will call the action.

How can I listen to the Marquette-Butler game on the radio?

The game's on ESPN Milwaukee WKTI FM-94.5 in Milwaukee, plus WCUB 980 AM in Two Rivers, WDLB 1450 AM in Marshfield, WSCO 95.3 FM/1570 AM in Appleton and WSCO 99.1 FM in Oshkosh.

Steve "Homer" True (play-by-play) and Tony Smith (analysis) will call the game.

Is the Marquette-Butler game on SiriusXM Radio?

Yes, the Marquette broadcast is on Channel 83 and the Butler broadcast is on Channel 381.

Marquette vs. Butler betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Wednesday.

Spread: Marquette (-11.5)

Over/under : 153.5 points

Moneyline: Marquette -750, Butler +525

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Marquette Golden Eagles vs. Butler channel tonight; time, TV, odds