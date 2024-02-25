What channel is Marquette basketball vs. Xavier on today? Time, TV, streaming, radio

Marquette and Xavier were the class of the Big East last season. They finished first and second, respectively, in the league standings before they faced each other in the conference tournament championship. Each earned high seeds in the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

The Golden Eagles (20-6, 11-4 Big East) are once again enjoying an impressive regular season, sitting in second place in the conference, and have been ranked among the best in the country most of the season.

Shaka Smart's team enters its late Sunday afternoon game — which will celebrate Marquette's 50th anniversary of the 1973-74 national runner-up team — against the Musketeers at Fiserv Forum as winners of nine of its last 10 games. They pounded last-place DePaul, 105-71, on Wednesday. The No. 7-ranked Golden Eagles are 12-1 at home.

Tyler Kolek and the Marquette Golden Eagles take on Desmond Claude and the Xavier Musketeers on Sunday afternoon at Fiserv Forum.

Xavier, on the other hand, has hit a rough patch on its season. The Musketeers come to Milwaukee with a 13-13 record, 7-8 in the Big East and 2-6 in road games. The Sweet 16 participants last year have lost three straight games, including a four-point home loss on Wednesday to Providence.

Despite the recent struggles, Xavier boasts a couple of the best shooting guards in the league. Senior Quincy Olivari leads the Big East in three-pointers made (3.1 per game) and his 19.1 points per game are second in the league. Sophomore Desmond Claude is ninth in the conference at 16.1 points.

Here's how to watch the Marquette vs. Xavier game.

Marquette vs. Xavier start time

Date: Sunday, Feb. 25

Time: 4 p.m. CT

What channel is Marquette vs. Xavier on today?

TV: FS1

Stream: You can stream the game through the Fox Sports app or your television or streaming carrier. FUBO offers a free trial.

Matt Schumacker (play-by-play) and Nick Bahe (analyst) are on the broadcast.

How can I listen to the Marquette vs. Xavier game on the radio?

You can listen to the game via ESPN Milwaukee WKTI FM-94.5 in Milwaukee, plus WCUB 980 AM in Two Rivers, WDLB 1450 AM in Marshfield, WSCO 95.3 FM/1570 AM in Appleton and WSCO 99.1 FM in Oshkosh.

Steve "Homer" True (play-by-play) and Tony Smith (analysis) will call the game.

Is the Marquette vs. Xavier game on SiriusXM Radio?

Yes, the Marquette broadcast is on Channel 201. Xavier's broadcast is Channel 385.

Marquette vs. Xavier betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Sunday morning.

Spread: Marquette (-10.5)

Over/under : 158 points

Money line: Marquette -575, Xavier +425

Marquette game vs. Xavier is a gold out

Marquette is encouraging all fans to wear gold attire in support of the American Cancer Society.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: How to watch Marquette vs Xavier: Time, TV channel, streaming, radio