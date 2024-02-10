What channel is Marquette basketball vs. St. John's Saturday? Time, TV, streaming, odds

Saturday is the annual National Marquette Day for students and alumni. There will be plenty of watch parties across the country when Marquette hosts St. John's.

It's been a while since fans have seen MU on its home court.

In a stretch of six of eight games on the road, the Golden Eagles are playing only their second home game since Jan. 15 and first in two weeks, but the time away from Fiserv Forum certainly hasn't slowed Marquette down.

Winners of six straight, the Golden Eagles (17-5, 8-3 Big East) have climbed back into second place in the Big East behind No. 1 Connecticut.

St. John's (14-9, 6-6) is one of six Big East teams on or near the NCAA Tournament bubble and could use a victory to improve its at-large chances at a bid in Rick Pitino's first year back in the Big East since he was the coach at Providence.

Here's how to watch and listen to the game:

Marquette vs. St. John's start time

Date: Saturday, Feb. 10

Time: 5 p.m. CT

What channel is Marquette vs. St John's ?

TV: FS1

Stream: You can stream the game through the Fox Sports app or your television or streaming carrier. FUBO offers a free trial.

Announcers: Jeff Levering (play-by-play) and LaPhonso Ellis (analysis) will call the game.

How can I listen to the Marquette-St. John's game on the radio?

The game can be heard on ESPN Milwaukee WKTI FM-94.5 in Milwaukee, plus WCUB 980 AM in Two Rivers, WDLB 1450 AM in Marshfield, WSCO 95.3 FM/1570 AM in Appleton and WSCO 99.1 FM in Oshkosh.

Steve "Homer" True (play-by-play) and Tony Smith (analysis) will call the game.

Is the Marquette vs. St. John's game on SiriusXM Radio?

Yes, the Marquette broadcast is on channel 81. The St. John's broadcast is on channel 392.

Marquette vs. St. John's betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday

Spread: Marquette (-7.5)

Over/under : 152 points

Money line: Marquette -286, St. John's +215

