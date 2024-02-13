What channel is Marquette basketball vs. Butler on tonight? Time, TV, streaming, odds

The Marquette Golden Eagles have already avenged one of their three Big East losses. They have a chance for more payback Tuesday night when they travel to Indianapolis to face Butler.

Winners of five of six games, the Bulldogs (16-8, 7-6 Big East) have shaken off a 2-5 start league start and now sit in the top half of the standings.

Something has to give as Marquette (18-5, 9-3) climbed to No. 4 in the national rankings after a seventh straight victory Saturday.

Here's how to watch and listen to the game.

Marquette guard Kam Jones (1) drives between Butler guard Posh Alexander (5) ad guard DJ Davis (4) during a game Jan. 10 at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. The two teams will face each other Tuesday night in Indianapolis.

Marquette vs. Butler start time

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 13

Time: 5:30 p.m. CT

What channel is Marquette vs. Butler?

TV: FS1

Stream: You can stream the game through the Fox Sports app or your television or streaming carrier. FUBO offers a free trial.

Announcers: Jason Benetti (play-by-play) and Bill Raftery (analysis) will call the game.

How can I listen to the Marquette-Butler game on the radio?

The game can be heard on ESPN Milwaukee WKTI FM-94.5 in Milwaukee, plus WCUB 980 AM in Two Rivers, WDLB 1450 AM in Marshfield, WSCO 95.3 FM/1570 AM in Appleton and WSCO 99.1 FM in Oshkosh.

Steve "Homer" True (play-by-play) and Tony Smith (analysis) will call the game.

Is the Marquette vs. Butler game on SiriusXM Radio?

Yes, the Marquette broadcast is on channel 201. The Butler broadcast is on channel 380.

Marquette vs. Butler betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Monday

Spread: Marquette (-2.5)

Over/under : 154.5 points

Money line: Marquette -156, Butler +130

