What channel is March Madness selection show on today? Time, TV schedule for NCAA Tournament 2024 bracket

The 2024 NCAA Tournament field of 68 will be announced on Sunday.

Conference tournament title victories by Oregon and NC State, plus non-favorites set to win the AAC and the A-10, have re-shuffled the bubble heading into Selection Sunday. It'll be a stressful day for teams like Seton Hall, St. John's and Michigan State.

Tennessee's chance at a 1-seed likely dropped to zero after losses to Kentucky and Mississippi State to end the regular season, though there is no obvious fourth 1-seed heading into Sunday. The SEC could get as many as eight teams into the field.

Here's everything you need to know about the NCAA Tournament selection show bracket reveal, including time, TV and streaming info and more:

What channel is the 2024 March Madness Selection Sunday show today?

The 2024 NCAA Tournament selection show will be broadcast nationally on CBS. Streaming options for the bracket reveal include the CBS Sports app and FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

2024 NCAA Tournament selection show start time

Date: Sunday, March 17

Start time: 6 p.m. ET/5 p.m. CT

2024 NCAA Tournament March Madness locations, sites, dates

First Four

March 19-20: Dayton, Ohio

First and second round games

March 21 and 23: Charlotte, N.C.; Omaha, Nebraska; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Salt Lake City, Utah

March 22 and 24: Memphis; Brooklyn, N.Y.; Indianapolis, Indiana; Spokane, Washington

Sweet 16 and Elite Eight

March 28 and 30: Boston and Los Angeles

March 29 and 31: Dallas and Detroit

Final Four and National Championship

April 6 and 8: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

