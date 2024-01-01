What channel is LSU-Wisconsin on today? Time, TV schedule for ReliaQuest Bowl game

LSU vs. Wisconsin is a matchup that can be encapsulated in one word: Fun.

They're two fanbases without much bad blood between them that have seen each other fairly recently, having had a "neutral" series in 2014 and 2016 in Houston and Green Bay. As the two teams gear up to play in the ReliaQuest Bowl in Tampa, the vibe shouldn't be much different.

LSU will be without Heisman-winning quarterback Jayden Daniels for the matchup, and offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock went to Notre Dame to join Marcus Freeman's staff (his second stint with the Irish). The Tigers, however, could see some history on New Year's Day if Malik Nabers notches 22 yards, as he chases LSU's career receiving record.

The Tigers upended Purdue in last year's Citrus Bowl in Brian Kelly's first season with LSU, routing the Boilermakers 63-7. This year LSU (9-3, 6-2 SEC) will play Wisconsin (7-5, 5-4 Big Ten) in another clash between two of college football's premiere conferences.

Wisconsin will be without leading rusher Braelon Allen, which changes the complexion of the Badgers as well.

Here's what to know to watch this year's ReliaQuest Bowl.

What channel is LSU vs. Wisconsin on today?

TV channel: ESPN2

Streaming info: WatchESPN, ESPN+, Fubo (free trial)

LSU-Wisconsin will air live on ESPN2, with ESPN+ among the available streaming options. The game can also be watched with Fubo, which offers a free trial for potential subscribers.

LSU vs. Wisconsin start time

Date: Monday, Jan. 1

Time: 11 a.m. CT

The Tigers and Badgers will kick off at 11 a.m. CT on Monday, Jan. 1 from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

LSU vs. Wisconsin betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Wednesday, Dec. 27

Spread: LSU (-10)

Over/under: 55.5

Moneyline: LSU -350 | Wisconsin +275

LSU football schedule 2023

Date Opponent Sunday, Sept. 3 Florida State 45, LSU 24 Saturday, Sept. 9 LSU 72, Grambling State 10 Saturday, Sept. 16 LSU 41, Mississippi State 14* Saturday, Sept. 23 LSU 34, Arkansas 31* Saturday, Sept. 30 Ole Miss 55, LSU 49* Saturday, Oct. 7 LSU 49, Missouri 39* Saturday, Oct. 14 LSU 48, Auburn 18* Saturday, Oct. 21 LSU 62, Army 0 Saturday, Oct. 28 BYE Saturday, Nov. 4 Alabama 48, LSU 42* Saturday, Nov. 11 LSU 52, Florida 35* Saturday, Nov. 18 LSU 56, Georgia State 14 Saturday, Nov. 25 LSU 42, Texas A&M 30* Monday, Jan. 1 vs. Wisconsin (ReliaQuest Bowl, Tampa)

Wisconsin 2023 football schedule

Date, time Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2, 2:30 p.m. Wisconsin 38, Buffalo 17 Saturday, Sept. 9 Washington State 31, Wisconsin 22 Saturday, Sept. 16 Wisconsin 35, Georgia Southern 14 Friday, Sept. 22 Wisconsin 38, Purdue 17* Saturday, Oct. 7 Wisconsin 24, Rutgers 13* Saturday, Oct. 14 Iowa 15, Wisconsin 6* Saturday, Oct. 21 Wisconsin 25, Illinois 21* Saturday, Oct. 28 Ohio State 24, Wisconsin 10* Saturday, Nov. 4 Indiana 20, Wisconsin 14* Saturday, Nov. 11 Northwestern 24, Wisconsin 10* Saturday, Nov. 18 Wisconsin 24, Nebraska 17* Saturday, Nov. 25 Wisconsin 28, Minnesota 14* Monday, Jan. 1 vs. LSU (ReliaQuest Bowl, Tampa)

