What channel is LSU vs. Texas A&M on today? Time, TV, streaming info

BATON ROUGE — LSU football will attempt to finish its second year under coach Brian Kelly on a high note, as the Tigers host Texas A&M to finish out their regular season in Tiger Stadium on Saturday (11 a.m., ESPN).
The No. 14 Tigers (8-3, 6-2 SEC) head into this weekend's matchup on a two game winning streak with victories against Florida and Georgia State, respectively, at home.
Leading the charge for LSU has been quarterback Jayden Daniels who put up eight total touchdowns in the Tigers' win over Georgia State. Daniels has accumulated 13 total touchdowns and 1,115 yards of total offense during LSU's winning streak.
Texas A&M (7-4, 4-3) has won two straight games but fired coach Jimbo Fisher shortly following its win over Mississippi State on Nov. 11. The Aggies took down Abilene Christian under the guidance of interim coach Elijah Robinson last Saturday, 38-10.
LSU is looking for revenge against the Aggies this Saturday after Texas A&M upset the Tigers in College Station a year ago, 38-23.
What channel is LSU football vs. Texas A&M on today?
TV: ESPN
Streaming: ESPN+
Streaming options for the game include ESPN's dedicated streaming site, ESPN+, and FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.
LSU football vs. Texas A&M start time
Date: Saturday, Nov. 25
Time: 11 a.m. CT
LSU football vs. Texas A&M betting odds
Spread: LSU (-11.5)
Over/Under: 66.5 points
Moneyline: LSU (-465), Texas A&M (+340)
LSU football schedule 2023
Date
Opponent, start time
Sep. 3
Florida State, 45-24 loss
Sep. 9
Grambling State, 72-10 win
Sep. 16
at Mississippi State, 41-14 win
Sep. 23
Arkansas, 34-31 win
Sep. 30
at Ole Miss, 55-49 loss
Oct. 7
at Missouri, 49-39 win
Oct. 14
Auburn, 48-18 win
Oct. 21
Army, 62-0 win
Oct. 28
Idle
Nov. 4
at Alabama, 42-28 loss
Nov. 11
Florida, 52-35 win
Nov. 18
Georgia State, 56-14 win
Nov. 25
Texas A&M, 11 a.m. CT
Texas A&M football schedule 2023
Date
Opponent
Saturday, Sept. 2
New Mexico, 52-10 win
Saturday, Sept. 9
at Miami, 48-33 loss
Saturday, Sept. 16
Louisiana Monroe, 47-3 win
Saturday, Sept. 21
Auburn, 27-10 win
Saturday, Sept. 30
Arkansas, 34-22 win
Saturday, Oct. 7
Alabama, 26-20 loss
Saturday, Oct. 14
at Tennessee, 20-13 loss
Saturday, Oct. 21
Idle
Saturday, Oct. 26
South Carolina, 30-17 win
Saturday, Nov. 4
at Ole Miss, 38-35 loss
Saturday, Nov. 11
Mississippi State, 51-10 win
Saturday, Nov. 18
Abilene Christian, 38-10 win
Saturday, Nov. 25
at LSU, 11 a.m. CT
Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley
This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: LSU-Texas A&M channel today, time, TV schedule, streaming info