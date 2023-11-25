What channel is LSU vs. Texas A&M on today? Time, TV, streaming info

BATON ROUGE — LSU football will attempt to finish its second year under coach Brian Kelly on a high note, as the Tigers host Texas A&M to finish out their regular season in Tiger Stadium on Saturday (11 a.m., ESPN).

The No. 14 Tigers (8-3, 6-2 SEC) head into this weekend's matchup on a two game winning streak with victories against Florida and Georgia State, respectively, at home.

Leading the charge for LSU has been quarterback Jayden Daniels who put up eight total touchdowns in the Tigers' win over Georgia State. Daniels has accumulated 13 total touchdowns and 1,115 yards of total offense during LSU's winning streak.

Texas A&M (7-4, 4-3) has won two straight games but fired coach Jimbo Fisher shortly following its win over Mississippi State on Nov. 11. The Aggies took down Abilene Christian under the guidance of interim coach Elijah Robinson last Saturday, 38-10.

LSU is looking for revenge against the Aggies this Saturday after Texas A&M upset the Tigers in College Station a year ago, 38-23.

What channel is LSU football vs. Texas A&M on today?

Streaming options for the game include ESPN's dedicated streaming site, ESPN+, and FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

LSU football vs. Texas A&M start time

Date: Saturday, Nov. 25

Time: 11 a.m. CT

LSU football vs. Texas A&M betting odds

Spread: LSU (-11.5)

Over/Under: 66.5 points

Moneyline: LSU (-465), Texas A&M (+340)

LSU football schedule 2023

Date Opponent, start time Sep. 3 Florida State, 45-24 loss Sep. 9 Grambling State, 72-10 win Sep. 16 at Mississippi State, 41-14 win Sep. 23 Arkansas, 34-31 win Sep. 30 at Ole Miss, 55-49 loss Oct. 7 at Missouri, 49-39 win Oct. 14 Auburn, 48-18 win Oct. 21 Army, 62-0 win Oct. 28 Idle Nov. 4 at Alabama, 42-28 loss Nov. 11 Florida, 52-35 win Nov. 18 Georgia State, 56-14 win Nov. 25 Texas A&M, 11 a.m. CT

Texas A&M football schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 New Mexico, 52-10 win Saturday, Sept. 9 at Miami, 48-33 loss Saturday, Sept. 16 Louisiana Monroe, 47-3 win Saturday, Sept. 21 Auburn, 27-10 win Saturday, Sept. 30 Arkansas, 34-22 win Saturday, Oct. 7 Alabama, 26-20 loss Saturday, Oct. 14 at Tennessee, 20-13 loss Saturday, Oct. 21 Idle Saturday, Oct. 26 South Carolina, 30-17 win Saturday, Nov. 4 at Ole Miss, 38-35 loss Saturday, Nov. 11 Mississippi State, 51-10 win Saturday, Nov. 18 Abilene Christian, 38-10 win Saturday, Nov. 25 at LSU, 11 a.m. CT

