What channel is LSU vs. Ole Miss on today? Time, TV schedule for Tigers-Rebels game

Brian Kelly and LSU football will look to keep alive their College Football Playoff hopes against a reeling Ole Miss team looking to do the same.

A week after Jayden Daniels led the Tigers (3-1, 2-0 SEC) to a 34-31 win vs. rival Arkansas in the battle for the Golden Boot, the Tigers will now look to take Lane Kiffin and a Rebels team coming off a demoralizing 24-10 loss to Alabama in Week 4.

LSU's offense leads the SEC with 530 yards per game this season, with Daniels also leading the conference in passing yards (1,296) and passing touchdowns (12) in 2023. Top receiver Malik Nabers ranking second in receiving yards (523). They will take on 20th-ranked Rebels (3-1, 0-1 SEC) that surrendered 18 second-half points to an Alabama team still trying to find its offensive identity.

Ole Miss' also offense struggled to get anything going against the Crimson Tide, accumulating a season-low 301 total yards. Quarterback Jaxson Dart finished 20 of 35 for 244 yards and an interception, scoring the Rebels' lone touchdown on a 10-yard scramble in the first quarter. Star running back Quinshon Judkins, who led the SEC in rushing yards last season, was also stymied to 13 rushes for 56 yards.

Here's everything you need to know about the Tigers' game vs. Ole Miss, including time, date, TV channel, streaming info and more:

What channel is LSU vs. Ole Miss vs. LSU on today?

TV channel: ESPN

Streaming info: ESPN app, Fubo (free trial)

LSU-Ole Miss will air live on ESPN. Streaming options include the ESPN app or Fubo, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

LSU vs. Ole Miss start time

Date: Saturday, Sept. 30

Time: 5 p.m. CT

LSU-Ole Miss will kickoff at 5 p.m. CT on Saturday, Sept. 30 from Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi.

LSU vs. Ole Miss betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Thursday, Sept. 28

Spread: LSU (-2.5)

Over/under: 67.5

Moneyline: LSU -145 | Ole Miss +120

LSU 2023 schedule

Date Opponent Sunday, Sept. 3 No. 8 Florida State 45, LSU 24 Saturday, Sept. 9 LSU 72, Grambling 10 Saturday, Sept. 16 LSU 41, Mississippi State 14* Saturday, Sept. 23 LSU 34, Arkansas 31* Saturday, Sept. 30 at No. 20 Ole Miss* Saturday, Oct. 7 at No. 22 Missouri* Saturday, Oct. 14 vs. Auburn* Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. Army Saturday, Oct. 28 BYE Saturday, Nov. 4 at No. 11 Alabama* Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. No. 23 Florida* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Georgia State Saturday, Nov. 25 vs. Texas A&M* Saturday, Dec. 2 SEC championship game (Atlanta)

Ole Miss 2023 schedule

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Ole Miss 73, Mercer 7 Saturday, Sept. 9 Ole Miss 37, No. 24 Tulane 20 Saturday, Sept. 16 Ole Miss 48, Georgia Tech 23 Saturday, Sept. 23 No. 13 Alabama 24, Ole Miss 10 Saturday, Sept. 30 vs. No. 12 LSU* Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Arkansas* Saturday, Oct. 14 BYE Saturday, Oct. 21 at Auburn* Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. Vanderbilt* Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. Texas A&M* Saturday, Nov. 11 at No. 1 Georgia* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Louisiana-Monroe Thursday, Nov. 23 at Mississippi State* Saturday, Dec. 2 SEC championship game (Atlanta)

