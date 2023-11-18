What channel is LSU vs. Georgia State on today? Time, TV, streaming info

BATON ROUGE — LSU football will try to extend its winning streak to two this weekend, as the Tigers host Georgia State for the first time in program history on Saturday (7 p.m., ESPN2).

The No. 15 Tigers (7-3) earned a thrilling victory over Florida last weekend, 52-35. Jayden Daniels led the Tigers by becoming the first player in FBS history to throw for at least 350 yards and run for 200 in the same game.

It was a big win for LSU following its lost to Alabama the weekend prior, 42-28.

Georgia State (6-4) has lost three consecutive games, surrendering at least 42 points in each matchup.

What channel is LSU football vs. Georgia State on today?

Streaming options for the game include ESPN's dedicated streaming site, ESPN+, and FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

LSU football vs. Georgia State start time

Date: Saturday, Nov. 18

Time: 7 p.m. CT

LSU football vs. Georgia State betting odds

Spread: LSU (-31.5)

Over/Under: 72.5 points

Moneyline: LSU (-8238), Georgia State (+2404)

LSU INJURY REPORT VS. GEORGIA STATE: LSU football injury report: Logan Diggs the only player listed vs. Georgia State

JAYDEN DANIELS ADVANCED STATS: Jayden Daniels' Heisman campaign: 5 advanced stats that best show the LSU QB's dominance

JAYDEN DANIELS' CAMPAIGN: Brian Kelly isn't afraid to stump for Jayden Daniels in his Heisman Trophy campaign. Here's why Daniels needs his help

LSU football schedule 2023

Date Opponent, start time Sep. 3 Florida State, 45-24 loss Sep. 9 Grambling State, 72-10 win Sep. 16 at Mississippi State, 41-14 win Sep. 23 Arkansas, 34-31 win Sep. 30 at Ole Miss, 55-49 loss Oct. 7 at Missouri, 49-39 win Oct. 14 Auburn, 48-18 win Oct. 21 Army, 62-0 win Oct. 28 Idle Nov. 4 at Alabama, 42-28 loss Nov. 11 Florida, 52-35 win Nov. 18 Georgia State, 7 p.m. CT Nov. 25 Texas A&M, 11 a.m. CT

Georgia State football schedule 2023

Date Opponent Thursday, Aug. 31 Rhode Island, 42-35 win Saturday, Sept. 9 UConn, 35-14 win Saturday, Sept. 16 at Charlotte, 41-25 win Saturday, Sept. 21 at Coastal Carolina, 30-17 win Saturday, Sept. 30 Troy, 28-7 loss Saturday, Oct. 7 Idle Saturday, Oct. 14 Marshall, 41-24 win Saturday, Oct. 21 at Louisiana, 20-17 win Saturday, Oct. 26 at Georgia Southern, 44-27 loss Saturday, Nov. 4 James Madison, 42-14 loss Saturday, Nov. 11 Appalachian State, 42-14 loss Saturday, Nov. 18 at LSU, 7 p.m. CT Saturday, Nov. 25 at Old Dominion, 1 p.m. CT

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Get the latest news and insight on SEC football by subscribing to the SEC Unfiltered newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox.

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: LSU-Georgia State channel today, time, TV schedule, streaming info