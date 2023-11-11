What channel is LSU vs. Florida on today? Time, TV schedule for Tigers game

LSU football didn't capitalize on a chance to upend Alabama's season last week, but now the Tigers have turned to other concerns.

Quarterback Jayden Daniels has been moved to probable on the LSU injury report after being placed into concussion protocol following a hit from Alabama's Dallas Turner. Daniels, a Heisman hopeful this season, has been sterling for the Tigers this year in his second season in Baton Rouge, throwing for 2,792 yards, 27 touchdowns, and four picks.

Should Daniels play, he'll be playing a Florida team seeking bowl eligibility with a win. The Gators are coming off a gutting overtime loss to Arkansas and are looking to dodge a three-game losing streak this week, and with games against Missouri and Florida State to end the season the urgency will be high.

The Tigers are 6-3 (4-2 SEC) this year, and this game will kick off a three-game homestand in Tigers Stadium in Death Valley. The crowd should be in full-throat as LSU looks to close out the season strong.

MORE: Watch LSU-Florida live with Fubo (free trial)

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more:

What channel is LSU vs. Florida today?

LSU vs. Florida will air live on ESPN. Fans who want to stream the night game can find it on Watch ESPN or on Fubo, which offers a free trial.

LSU vs. Florida start time

Date: Saturday, Nov. 11

Time: 6:30 p.m.

LSU vs. Florida is scheduled to kick off at 6:30 p.m. CT from Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge.

LSU vs. Florida betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Nov. 10

Spread: LSU (-14.5)

Over/under : 47.5

Moneyline: LSU -550 | Florida +475

LSU football schedule 2023

LSU football 2023 schedule

Date Opponent Sunday, Sept. 3 Florida State 45, LSU 24 Saturday, Sept. 9 LSU 72, Grambling State 10 Saturday, Sept. 16 LSU 41, Mississippi State 14 Saturday, Sept. 23 LSU 34, Arkansas 31 Saturday, Sept. 30 Ole Miss 55, LSU 49 Saturday, Oct. 7 LSU 49, Missouri 39 Saturday, Oct. 14 LSU 48, Auburn 18 Saturday, Oct. 21 LSU 62, Army 0 Saturday, Oct. 28 BYE Saturday, Nov. 4 LSU 42, Alabama 48 Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Florida Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Georgia State Saturday, Nov. 25 vs. Texas A&M Saturday, Dec. 2 SEC championship game (Atlanta)

Florida football schedule 2023

Florida schedule 2023

Date Opponent Result Thursday, Aug. 31 Utah 24, Florida 11 L 24-11 Saturday, Sept. 9 Florida 49, McNeese State 7 W 49-7 Friday, Sept. 15 Florida 29, Tennessee 16 --- Friday, Sept. 22 Florida 22, Charlotte 7 --- Saturday, Sept. 30 Kentucky 33, Florida 14* --- Saturday, Oct. 7 Florida 38, Vanderbilt 14* --- Saturday, Oct. 14 Florida 41, South Carolina 39* --- Saturday, Oct. 21 BYE --- Saturday, Oct. 28 Georgia 43, Florida 20* --- Saturday, Nov. 4 Arkansas 39, Florida 36* --- Thursday, Nov. 9 at LSU* --- Saturday, Nov. 18 at Missouri* --- Saturday, Nov. 25 Florida State --- Saturday, Dec. 2 SEC championship game (Atlanta) ---

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: LSU-Florida channel today, time, TV schedule, streaming info Week 11