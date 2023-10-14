What channel is LSU vs. Auburn on today? Time, TV schedule for Tigers' Week 7 SEC game

LSU football is hoping it is back on track following its Week 6 win over Missouri, ugly as it was at times.

Brian Kelly's program will look to take its momentum back home to Death Valley as the Tigers host Auburn in another SEC showdown. Quarterback Jayden Daniels was characteristically masterful against Missouri, and he'll have another chance to shine against Auburn, whose pass defense has struggled this season, giving up 194.2 yards per game. That includes 313 yards at the hands of Georgia two weeks ago.

LSU (4-2, 3-1 SEC) comes into the week ranked 20th in the country and half a game back of Alabama in the loss column in the SEC West. Defense is still an issue for the Bayou Bengals, who have allowed 94 points in the past two games, so Matt House's unit is craving a get-right game this week against Auburn.

LSU-Auburn has been a one-score game in six of the past seven seasons, with the sole exception being the COVID-19-impacted 2020. These two teams historically play each other extremely close, and Saturday is shaping to up to be yet another example of that. Auburn (3-2, 0-2 SEC) is coming off a bye week and played Georgia well in its last game two weeks ago.

Here's everything you need to watch the game, including time, channel, TV schedule, streaming info and more:

What channel is LSU vs. Auburn on today?

LSU vs. Auburn will air live on ESPN. Streaming options include the ESPN app with a cable login, or Fubo, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

LSU football vs. Auburn start time

Date: Saturday, Oct. 14

Time: 6 p.m. CT

LSU's game vs. Auburn is scheduled to kick off at 6 p.m. CT from Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge.

LSU football vs. Auburn betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Monday, Oct. 9

Spread: LSU (-11.5)

Over/Under: 62.5 points

Moneyline: LSU (-450) | Auburn (+340)

LSU football schedule 2023

Auburn football schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Auburn 59, UMass 14 Saturday, Sept. 9 Auburn 14, Cal 10 Saturday, Sept. 16 Auburn 45, Samford 13 Saturday, Sept. 23 Texas A&M 27, Auburn 10* Saturday, Sept. 30 No. 1 Georgia 27, Auburn 20* Saturday, Oct. 7 BYE Saturday, Oct. 14 at No. 20 LSU* Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. No. 13 Ole Miss* Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. Mississippi State* Saturday, Nov. 4 at Vanderbilt* Saturday, Nov. 11 at Arkansas* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. New Mexico State Saturday, Nov. 25 vs. No. 10 Alabama* Saturday, Dec. 2 SEC championship game (Atlanta)

