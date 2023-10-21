What channel is LSU vs. Army on today? Time, TV schedule for Tigers' Week 8 game

BATON ROUGE – LSU football will attempt to maintain its winning ways before its off week this weekend, as the Tigers host Army in Tiger Stadium on Saturday (6:30 p.m., SEC Network).

The No. 19 Tigers (5-2) enter Saturday's matchup following its blowout win last weekend over Auburn, 48-18.

The victory was the third consecutive week in which the Tigers eclipsed 45 points. Quarterback Jayden Daniels accounted for 418 yards of offense and LSU's defense held Auburn to 293 total yards.

Army (2-4) heads to Tiger Stadium for the first time in program history following three consecutive losses to Troy, Boston College and Syracuse.

Saturday will be the second game between LSU and Army. The first time the two sides squared off was at West Point in 1931, a game Army won 20-0.

What channel is LSU football vs. Army on today?

TV: SEC Network

Streaming: ESPN app, Fubo (free trial)

LSU football vs. Army start time

Date: Saturday, Oct. 21

Time: 6 p.m. CT

LSU football vs. Army betting odds

Spread: LSU (-30.5)

Over/Under: 57.5 points

Moneyline: LSU (-6741) | Army (+2000)

LSU football 2023 schedule

Date Opponent Sunday, Sept. 3 Florida State, 45-24 loss Saturday, Sept. 9 Grambling State, 72-10 win Saturday, Sept. 16 at Mississippi State, 41-14 win Saturday, Sept. 23 Arkansas, 34-31 win Saturday, Sept. 30 at Ole Miss, 55-49 loss Saturday, Oct. 7 at Missouri, 49-39 win Saturday, Oct. 14 vs. Auburn, 48-18 win Saturday, Oct. 21 Army, 6:30 p.m. CT Saturday, Oct. 28 BYE Saturday, Nov. 4 at Alabama, TBA Saturday, Nov. 11 Florida, TBA Saturday, Nov. 18 Georgia State, TBA Saturday, Nov. 25 Texas A&M, TBA Saturday, Dec. 2 SEC championship game (Atlanta)

Army football schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 at Louisiana-Monroe, 17-13 loss Saturday, Sept. 9 Delaware State, 57-0 win Saturday, Sept. 16 at UTSA, 37-29 win Saturday, Sept. 23 at Syracuse, 29-16 loss Saturday, Sept. 30 BYE Saturday, Oct. 7 Boston College, 27-24 loss Saturday, Oct. 14 Troy, 19-0 loss Saturday, Oct. 21 at LSU, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28 UMass, 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 4 Air Force, 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11 Holy Cross, 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 18 Coastal Carolina, 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 25 Navy, 2 p.m.

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley

