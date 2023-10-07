What channel is LSU football vs. Missouri on today? Time, TV schedule
COLUMBIA, Mo. — LSU football will try to bounce back from last week's road loss with another matchup on the road, as LSU travels to Columbia to face off against No. 22 Missouri on Saturday (11 a.m., ESPN).
No. 23 LSU (3-2, 2-1 SEC) lost its second game of the season 55-49 last Saturday in Oxford against No. 15 Ole Miss. LSU lost depsite holding a nine-point lead in the fourth quarter and generating oiver 600 yards of offense.
Missouri (5-0, 1-0) took down Vanderbilt to open SEC play last weekend, 38-21.
Saturday will be the fourtyh ever matchup between the two Tiger schools. Missouri won the last time these two teams faced off in 2020.
What channel is LSU football vs. Missouri on today?
TV: ESPN
Streaming: ESPN+
Broadcasters: Bob Wischusen, Robert Griffin III and Kris Budden
LSU vs. Missouri will air live on ESPN. Streaming options include the ESPN app or Fubo, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.
LSU football vs. Missouri start time
Date: Saturday, Oct. 7
Time: 11 a.m. CT
LSU football vs. Missouri betting odds
Spread: LSU (-6.5)
Over/Under: 64.5 points
Moneyline: LSU (-270), Missouri (+220)
LSU football schedule 2023
Date
Opponent, start time
Sep. 3
Florida State, 45-24 loss
Sep. 9
Grambling State, 72-10 win
Sep. 16
at Mississippi State, 41-14 win
Sep. 23
Arkansas, 34-31 win
Sep. 30
at Ole Miss, 5 p.m. CT
Oct. 7
at Missouri, 11 a.m. CT
Oct. 14
Auburn, 6 p.m. OR 6:30 p.m. CT
Oct. 21
Army, TBA
Oct. 28
Bye
Nov. 4
at Alabama, TBA
Nov. 11
Florida, TBA
Nov. 18
Georgia State, TBA
Nov. 25
Texas A&M, TBA
Missouri football schedule 2023
Date
Opponent, start time
Aug. 31
South Dakota, 35-10 win
Sept. 9
Middle Tennessee, 23-19 win
Sept. 16
Kanasas State, 30-27 win
Sept. 23
Memphis, 34-27 win
Sept. 30
Vanderbilt, 38-21 win
Oct. 7
LSU, 11 a.m. CT
Oct. 14
at Kentucky, 6 p.m. or 6:30 p.m. CT
Oct. 21
South Carolina, TBA
Oct. 28
at Georgia
Nov. 4
Bye
Nov. 11
Tennessee, TBA
Nov. 18
Florida, TBA
Nov. 24
at Arkansas, 3 p.m. CT
