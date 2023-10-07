Advertisement

What channel is LSU football vs. Missouri on today? Time, TV schedule

Koki Riley, Lafayette Daily Advertiser
COLUMBIA, Mo. — LSU football will try to bounce back from last week's road loss with another matchup on the road, as LSU travels to Columbia to face off against No. 22 Missouri on Saturday (11 a.m., ESPN).

No. 23 LSU (3-2, 2-1 SEC) lost its second game of the season 55-49 last Saturday in Oxford against No. 15 Ole Miss. LSU lost depsite holding a nine-point lead in the fourth quarter and generating oiver 600 yards of offense.

Missouri (5-0, 1-0) took down Vanderbilt to open SEC play last weekend, 38-21.

Saturday will be the fourtyh ever matchup between the two Tiger schools. Missouri won the last time these two teams faced off in 2020.

What channel is LSU football vs. Missouri on today?

  • TV: ESPN

  • Streaming: ESPN+

  • Broadcasters: Bob Wischusen, Robert Griffin III and Kris Budden

LSU vs. Missouri will air live on ESPN. Streaming options include the ESPN app or Fubo, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

LSU football vs. Missouri start time

  • Date: Saturday, Oct. 7

  • Time: 11 a.m. CT

LSU football vs. Missouri betting odds

  • Spread: LSU (-6.5)

  • Over/Under: 64.5 points

  • Moneyline: LSU (-270), Missouri (+220)

LSU football schedule 2023

Date

Opponent, start time

Sep. 3

Florida State, 45-24 loss

Sep. 9

Grambling State, 72-10 win

Sep. 16

at Mississippi State, 41-14 win

Sep. 23

Arkansas, 34-31 win

Sep. 30

at Ole Miss, 5 p.m. CT

Oct. 7

at Missouri, 11 a.m. CT

Oct. 14

Auburn, 6 p.m. OR 6:30 p.m. CT

Oct. 21

Army, TBA

Oct. 28

Bye

Nov. 4

at Alabama, TBA

Nov. 11

Florida, TBA

Nov. 18

Georgia State, TBA

Nov. 25

Texas A&M, TBA

Missouri football schedule 2023

Date

Opponent, start time

Aug. 31

South Dakota, 35-10 win

Sept. 9

Middle Tennessee, 23-19 win

Sept. 16

Kanasas State, 30-27 win

Sept. 23

Memphis, 34-27 win

Sept. 30

Vanderbilt, 38-21 win

Oct. 7

LSU, 11 a.m. CT

Oct. 14

at Kentucky, 6 p.m. or 6:30 p.m. CT

Oct. 21

South Carolina, TBA

Oct. 28

at Georgia

Nov. 4

Bye

Nov. 11

Tennessee, TBA

Nov. 18

Florida, TBA

Nov. 24

at Arkansas, 3 p.m. CT

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: LSU football vs. Missouri channel, time, TV schedule, streaming info