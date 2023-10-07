What channel is LSU football vs. Missouri on today? Time, TV schedule

COLUMBIA, Mo. — LSU football will try to bounce back from last week's road loss with another matchup on the road, as LSU travels to Columbia to face off against No. 22 Missouri on Saturday (11 a.m., ESPN).

No. 23 LSU (3-2, 2-1 SEC) lost its second game of the season 55-49 last Saturday in Oxford against No. 15 Ole Miss. LSU lost depsite holding a nine-point lead in the fourth quarter and generating oiver 600 yards of offense.

Missouri (5-0, 1-0) took down Vanderbilt to open SEC play last weekend, 38-21.

Saturday will be the fourtyh ever matchup between the two Tiger schools. Missouri won the last time these two teams faced off in 2020.

What channel is LSU football vs. Missouri on today?

TV: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN+

Broadcasters: Bob Wischusen, Robert Griffin III and Kris Budden

LSU vs. Missouri will air live on ESPN. Streaming options include the ESPN app or Fubo, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

LSU football vs. Missouri start time

Date: Saturday, Oct. 7

Time: 11 a.m. CT

LSU football vs. Missouri betting odds

Spread: LSU (-6.5)

Over/Under: 64.5 points

Moneyline: LSU (-270), Missouri (+220)

LSU football schedule 2023

Date Opponent, start time Sep. 3 Florida State, 45-24 loss Sep. 9 Grambling State, 72-10 win Sep. 16 at Mississippi State, 41-14 win Sep. 23 Arkansas, 34-31 win Sep. 30 at Ole Miss, 5 p.m. CT Oct. 7 at Missouri, 11 a.m. CT Oct. 14 Auburn, 6 p.m. OR 6:30 p.m. CT Oct. 21 Army, TBA Oct. 28 Bye Nov. 4 at Alabama, TBA Nov. 11 Florida, TBA Nov. 18 Georgia State, TBA Nov. 25 Texas A&M, TBA

Missouri football schedule 2023

Date Opponent, start time Aug. 31 South Dakota, 35-10 win Sept. 9 Middle Tennessee, 23-19 win Sept. 16 Kanasas State, 30-27 win Sept. 23 Memphis, 34-27 win Sept. 30 Vanderbilt, 38-21 win Oct. 7 LSU, 11 a.m. CT Oct. 14 at Kentucky, 6 p.m. or 6:30 p.m. CT Oct. 21 South Carolina, TBA Oct. 28 at Georgia Nov. 4 Bye Nov. 11 Tennessee, TBA Nov. 18 Florida, TBA Nov. 24 at Arkansas, 3 p.m. CT

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley

