What channel is LSU football vs. Mississippi State on today? Time, TV schedule for Tigers
STARKVILLE — LSU football will try to win its first SEC matchup this season when it heads to Starkville to face Mississippi State on Saturday (11 a.m., ESPN).
Coach Brian Kelly and the Tigers (1-1) head into Saturday's game after taking down Grambling State in their home opener, 72-10. No. 14 LSU scored on its first 10 possessions and forced a safety in the win.
Mississippi State (2-0) defeated Arizona at home in overtime, 31-24, last week. The Bulldogs took down Southeastern Louisiana the week before, 48-7.
Here's how you can watch Saturday's SEC showdown.
What channel is LSU football vs. Mississippi State today?
TV channel: ESPN
Stream: ESPN+ and FUBO (free trial)
Announcers: Joe Tessitore and Jesse Palmer
Radio: 98.1 FM in Baton Rouge (LSU radio affiliates can be found here)
LSU football vs. Mississippi State start time
Date: Saturday, Sept. 16
Time: 11 a.m. CT
Location: Davis Wade Stadium
LSU football vs. Mississippi State betting odds
Spread: LSU (-9.5)
Over/Under: 54.5 points
Moneyline: LSU (-375), Mississippi State (+290)
LSU football schedule 2023
Date
Opponent, start time
Sep. 3
Florida State, 45-24 loss
Sep. 9
Grambling State, 72-10 win
Sep. 16
at Mississippi State, 11 a.m. CT
Sep. 23
Arkansas, 6 p.m. CT
Sep. 30
at Ole Miss, TBA
Oct. 7
at Missouri, TBA
Oct. 14
Auburn, TBA
Oct. 21
Army, TBA
Oct. 28
Bye
Nov. 4
at Alabama, TBA
Nov. 11
Florida, TBA
Nov. 18
Georgia State, TBA
Nov. 25
Texas A&M, TBA
Mississippi State football schedule 2023
Date
Opponent, start time
Sept. 2
Southeastern Louisiana, 48-7 win
Sept. 9
Arizona, 31-24 win (OT)
Sept. 16
LSU, 11 a.m. CT
Sept. 23
at South Carolina, 6:30 p.m. CT
Sept. 30
Alabama, TBA
Oct. 7
Western Michigan, TBA
Oct. 14
at Arkansas, TBA
Oct. 21
at Auburn, TBA
Oct. 28
Kentucky, TBA
Nov. 4
at Texas A&M, TBA
Nov. 10
Southern Miss, 11 a.m. CT
Nov. 25
Ole Miss, 6:30 p.m. CT
Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley
