What channel is LSU football vs. Mississippi State on today? Time, TV schedule for Tigers

STARKVILLE — LSU football will try to win its first SEC matchup this season when it heads to Starkville to face Mississippi State on Saturday (11 a.m., ESPN).

Coach Brian Kelly and the Tigers (1-1) head into Saturday's game after taking down Grambling State in their home opener, 72-10. No. 14 LSU scored on its first 10 possessions and forced a safety in the win.

Mississippi State (2-0) defeated Arizona at home in overtime, 31-24, last week. The Bulldogs took down Southeastern Louisiana the week before, 48-7.

Here's how you can watch Saturday's SEC showdown.

What channel is LSU football vs. Mississippi State today?

LSU football vs. Mississippi State start time

Date: Saturday, Sept. 16

Time: 11 a.m. CT

Location: Davis Wade Stadium

LSU football vs. Mississippi State betting odds

Spread: LSU (-9.5)

Over/Under: 54.5 points

Moneyline: LSU (-375), Mississippi State (+290)

LSU football schedule 2023

Date Opponent, start time Sep. 3 Florida State, 45-24 loss Sep. 9 Grambling State, 72-10 win Sep. 16 at Mississippi State, 11 a.m. CT Sep. 23 Arkansas, 6 p.m. CT Sep. 30 at Ole Miss, TBA Oct. 7 at Missouri, TBA Oct. 14 Auburn, TBA Oct. 21 Army, TBA Oct. 28 Bye Nov. 4 at Alabama, TBA Nov. 11 Florida, TBA Nov. 18 Georgia State, TBA Nov. 25 Texas A&M, TBA

Mississippi State football schedule 2023

Date Opponent, start time Sept. 2 Southeastern Louisiana, 48-7 win Sept. 9 Arizona, 31-24 win (OT) Sept. 16 LSU, 11 a.m. CT Sept. 23 at South Carolina, 6:30 p.m. CT Sept. 30 Alabama, TBA Oct. 7 Western Michigan, TBA Oct. 14 at Arkansas, TBA Oct. 21 at Auburn, TBA Oct. 28 Kentucky, TBA Nov. 4 at Texas A&M, TBA Nov. 10 Southern Miss, 11 a.m. CT Nov. 25 Ole Miss, 6:30 p.m. CT

