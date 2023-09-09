Advertisement

What channel is LSU football vs. Grambling State on today? Time, TV schedule for Tigers

Koki Riley, Lafayette Daily Advertiser
BATON ROUGE — LSU football will have its home opener in Tiger Stadium against Grambling State on Sunday (6:30 p.m., ESPN+).

No. 14 LSU enters this weekend looking to bounce back from an embarrassing defeat last Sunday to Florida State. The Tigers (0-1) entered halftime with a 17-14 lead but surrendered 31 unanswered points on the way to the 45-24 defeat.

Grambling State heads into Saturday's matchup having lost to Hampton in its season opener last Saturday, 35-31.

Saturday will be the first time LSU has squared off against Grambling State, despite Grambling's campus being less than a four hour drive from Baton Rouge.

Here's how you can watch Saturday's matchup in Baton Rouge.

What channel is LSU football vs. Grambling State today?

LSU's home opener against Grambling State will be available to watch on streaming services only, ESPN+ and SEC Network+.

LSU football vs. Grambling State start time

  • Date: Saturday, Sept. 9

  • Time: 6:30 p.m. CT

  • Location: Tiger Stadium, Baton Rouge, La.

LSU will begin its home slate on Saturday, Sept. 9 at 6:30 p.m. CT. at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge against Grambling State.

LSU football schedule 2023

Date

Opponent, start time

Sep. 3

Florida State, 6:30 p.m. CT

Sep. 9

Grambling State, 6:30 p.m. CT

Sep. 16

at Mississippi State, 11 a.m. CT

Sep. 23

Arkansas, TBA

Sep. 30

at Ole Miss, TBA

Oct. 7

at Missouri, TBA

Oct. 14

Auburn, TBA

Oct. 21

Army, TBA

Oct. 28

Bye

Nov. 4

at Alabama, TBA

Nov. 11

Florida, TBA

Nov. 18

Georgia State, TBA

Nov. 25

Texas A&M, TBA

Grambling State schedule 2023

Date

Opponent, start time

Sept. 2

Hampton, 2 p.m. CT

Sept. 9

at LSU, 6:30 p.m. CT

Sept. 16

Florida Memorial, 2 p.m., CT

Sept. 23

Texas Southern, 2 p.m. CT

Sept. 30

Prairie View A&M, 6 p.m. CT

Oct. 7

at Alcorn State, 2:30 p.m. CT

Oct. 14

Alabama A&M, 2 p.m. CT

Oct. 21

Bye

Oct. 28

Bethune-Cookman, 2 p.m. CT

Nov. 4

at Alabama State, 4 p.m. CT

Nov. 10

at Arkansas-Pine Bluff, 8 p.m. CT

Nov. 25

Southern, 1 p.m. CT

