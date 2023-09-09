What channel is LSU football vs. Grambling State on today? Time, TV schedule for Tigers
BATON ROUGE — LSU football will have its home opener in Tiger Stadium against Grambling State on Sunday (6:30 p.m., ESPN+).
No. 14 LSU enters this weekend looking to bounce back from an embarrassing defeat last Sunday to Florida State. The Tigers (0-1) entered halftime with a 17-14 lead but surrendered 31 unanswered points on the way to the 45-24 defeat.
Grambling State heads into Saturday's matchup having lost to Hampton in its season opener last Saturday, 35-31.
Saturday will be the first time LSU has squared off against Grambling State, despite Grambling's campus being less than a four hour drive from Baton Rouge.
Here's how you can watch Saturday's matchup in Baton Rouge.
What channel is LSU football vs. Grambling State today?
TV channel: N/A
Stream: ESPN+/SEC Network+
Announcers: Clay Matvick, Aaron Murray
Radio: 98.1 FM in Baton Rouge (LSU radio affiliates can be found here)
LSU's home opener against Grambling State will be available to watch on streaming services only, ESPN+ and SEC Network+.
LSU football vs. Grambling State start time
Date: Saturday, Sept. 9
Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
Location: Tiger Stadium, Baton Rouge, La.
LSU will begin its home slate on Saturday, Sept. 9 at 6:30 p.m. CT. at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge against Grambling State.
LSU football vs. Grambling State betting odds.
Spread: N/A
Over/under: N/A
Moneyline: N/A
LSU football schedule 2023
Date
Opponent, start time
Sep. 3
Florida State, 6:30 p.m. CT
Sep. 9
Grambling State, 6:30 p.m. CT
Sep. 16
at Mississippi State, 11 a.m. CT
Sep. 23
Arkansas, TBA
Sep. 30
at Ole Miss, TBA
Oct. 7
at Missouri, TBA
Oct. 14
Auburn, TBA
Oct. 21
Army, TBA
Oct. 28
Bye
Nov. 4
at Alabama, TBA
Nov. 11
Florida, TBA
Nov. 18
Georgia State, TBA
Nov. 25
Texas A&M, TBA
Grambling State schedule 2023
Date
Opponent, start time
Sept. 2
Hampton, 2 p.m. CT
Sept. 9
at LSU, 6:30 p.m. CT
Sept. 16
Florida Memorial, 2 p.m., CT
Sept. 23
Texas Southern, 2 p.m. CT
Sept. 30
Prairie View A&M, 6 p.m. CT
Oct. 7
at Alcorn State, 2:30 p.m. CT
Oct. 14
Alabama A&M, 2 p.m. CT
Oct. 21
Bye
Oct. 28
Bethune-Cookman, 2 p.m. CT
Nov. 4
at Alabama State, 4 p.m. CT
Nov. 10
at Arkansas-Pine Bluff, 8 p.m. CT
Nov. 25
Southern, 1 p.m. CT
Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley
