What channel is LSU football vs. Arkansas on today? Time, TV schedule for Tigers
BATON ROUGE — LSU football will try to stay undefeated in conference play this weekend, as the Tigers host Arkansas in their SEC home opener on Saturday (6 p.m., ESPN).
No. 13 LSU (2-1, 1-0 SEC) defeated Mississippi State to open its conference slate last Saturday, 41-14. Quarterback Jayden Daniels completed 23 of his opening 24 attempts, including his first 13 passes, to lead the Tigers to a 24-7 lead at halftime.
The Tigers then scored 17 unanswered points to open the second half to seal the game.
Arkansas (2-1) lost to BYU for its first defeat of the season, 38-31. The Razorbacks blew a 10-point lead in the second half, surrendering 17 unanswered points.
LSU defeated Arkansas in Fayetteville last season, 13-10. Saturday is the 68th matchup between the two programs.
Here's how you can watch Saturday's showdown in Tiger Stadium.
What channel is LSU football vs. Arkansas today?
TV channel: ESPN
Stream: ESPN+ and FUBO (free trial)
Announcers: Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe
Radio: 98.1 FM in Baton Rouge (LSU radio affiliates can be found here)
LSU football vs. Arkansas start time
Date: Saturday, Sept. 23
Time: 6 p.m. CT
Location: Tiger Stadium
LSU football vs. Arkansas betting odds
Spread: LSU (-17.5)
Over/Under: 55.5 points
Moneyline: LSU (-925), Arkansas (+600)
LSU football schedule 2023
Date
Opponent, start time
Sep. 3
Florida State, 45-24 loss
Sep. 9
Grambling State, 72-10 win
Sep. 16
at Mississippi State, 41-14 win
Sep. 23
Arkansas, 6 p.m. CT
Sep. 30
at Ole Miss, 5 p.m. CT
Oct. 7
at Missouri, TBA
Oct. 14
Auburn, TBA
Oct. 21
Army, TBA
Oct. 28
Bye
Nov. 4
at Alabama, TBA
Nov. 11
Florida, TBA
Nov. 18
Georgia State, TBA
Nov. 25
Texas A&M, TBA
Arkansas football schedule 2023
Date
Opponent, start time
Sept. 2
Western Carolina, 56-13 win
Sept. 9
Kent State, 28-6 win
Sept. 16
BYU, 38-31 loss
Sept. 23
at LSU, 6 p.m. CT
Sept. 30
Texas A&M, 11 a.m. CT
Oct. 7
at Ole Miss, TBA
Oct. 14
at Alabama, TBA
Oct. 21
Mississippi State, TBA
Oct. 28
Bye
Nov. 4
at Florida, TBA
Nov. 11
Auburn, TBA
Nov. 18
Nov. 24
Missouri, TBA
Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley
