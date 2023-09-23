What channel is LSU football vs. Arkansas on today? Time, TV schedule for Tigers

BATON ROUGE — LSU football will try to stay undefeated in conference play this weekend, as the Tigers host Arkansas in their SEC home opener on Saturday (6 p.m., ESPN).

No. 13 LSU (2-1, 1-0 SEC) defeated Mississippi State to open its conference slate last Saturday, 41-14. Quarterback Jayden Daniels completed 23 of his opening 24 attempts, including his first 13 passes, to lead the Tigers to a 24-7 lead at halftime.

The Tigers then scored 17 unanswered points to open the second half to seal the game.

Arkansas (2-1) lost to BYU for its first defeat of the season, 38-31. The Razorbacks blew a 10-point lead in the second half, surrendering 17 unanswered points.

LSU defeated Arkansas in Fayetteville last season, 13-10. Saturday is the 68th matchup between the two programs.

Here's how you can watch Saturday's showdown in Tiger Stadium.

What channel is LSU football vs. Arkansas today?

TV channel: ESPN

Stream: ESPN+ and FUBO (free trial)

Announcers: Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe

Radio: 98.1 FM in Baton Rouge (LSU radio affiliates can be found here)

LSU football vs. Arkansas start time

Date: Saturday, Sept. 23

Time: 6 p.m. CT

Location: Tiger Stadium

LSU football vs. Arkansas betting odds

Spread: LSU (-17.5)

Over/Under: 55.5 points

Moneyline: LSU (-925), Arkansas (+600)

LSU football schedule 2023

Date Opponent, start time Sep. 3 Florida State, 45-24 loss Sep. 9 Grambling State, 72-10 win Sep. 16 at Mississippi State, 41-14 win Sep. 23 Arkansas, 6 p.m. CT Sep. 30 at Ole Miss, 5 p.m. CT Oct. 7 at Missouri, TBA Oct. 14 Auburn, TBA Oct. 21 Army, TBA Oct. 28 Bye Nov. 4 at Alabama, TBA Nov. 11 Florida, TBA Nov. 18 Georgia State, TBA Nov. 25 Texas A&M, TBA

Arkansas football schedule 2023

Date Opponent, start time Sept. 2 Western Carolina, 56-13 win Sept. 9 Kent State, 28-6 win Sept. 16 BYU, 38-31 loss Sept. 23 at LSU, 6 p.m. CT Sept. 30 Texas A&M, 11 a.m. CT Oct. 7 at Ole Miss, TBA Oct. 14 at Alabama, TBA Oct. 21 Mississippi State, TBA Oct. 28 Bye Nov. 4 at Florida, TBA Nov. 11 Auburn, TBA Nov. 18 Florida International, TBA Nov. 24 Missouri, TBA

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley

