What channel is Louisville women's basketball vs Syracuse on today? Time, TV, livestream

No. 12 Louisville women's basketball begins the final month of the regular season by hosting No. 23 Syracuse.

The game gives the Cardinals an opportunity to distance themselves as the No. 1 team in the ACC with the Orange currently second in the league standings. Louisville has won nine of the last 10 meetings against Syracuse, which includes seven straight games. But the Orange are a different team this season. Despite falling to No. 18 Virginia Tech, 75-62, on Sunday, the team has won six of its last seven games, led by Dyaisha Fair. The veteran guard is averaging 20.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists.

"She'll get to the defensive glass, which is where I think she's so impressive," U of L coach Jeff Walz said. "She can get a defensive board that she doesn't need (to be) an outlet pass because she's got it. That's one of the things we talk to our guards about all the time."

Today's matchup is much different than last season's meeting, when Louisville used the game at Syracuse to switch its starting lineup. After that, the Cardinals won four straight before making the ACC tournament championship game.

This season, the game is all about positioning as Louisville looks to stay atop the ACC.

"We've beaten the teams that on the on the schedule, mathematically, we're supposed to beat," Walz said. "... You've got to be thrilled with any win you can get. I know and our players know (the game against Syracuse), is going to be, I hope, a great crowd in here. It should be just a very intense and physical basketball game."

Free trial: Watch Louisville women's basketball vs. Syracuse live on ESPN+

Here's how to watch Louisville's top-25 ACC game against Syracuse:

Louisville vs. Syracuse women’s basketball start time

Louisville Cardinals guard Sydney Taylor (1) goes for a jump shot against Pittsburgh Panthers forward Jala Jordan (14) during their game on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024 at KFC YUM Center.

The Cardinals and Orange tip off at 7 p.m. Thursday at the KFC Yum! Center.

What channel is Louisville women’s basketball game vs. Syracuse on today?

The game will be on ACCNx, which is online only. Qualified subscribers can stream the game at espn.com/watch.

How to listen to Louisville vs. Syracuse women's basketball on the radio

Nick Curran (play-by-play) and Cortnee Walton (analyst) will have the call on the Cardinal Sports Network (WLCL 93.9 FM and WGTK 970 AM in Louisville).

