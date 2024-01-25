What channel is Louisville women's basketball vs Boston College on today? TV info, stream

When Louisville coach Jeff Walz had more time, he went back over the film from the No. 16 Cardinals' 79-68 loss to No. 21 North Carolina.

The more he watched, the more he saw what his team did well. Walz also noted some lulls and inconsistencies in its performance. The Cardinals will look to make corrections ahead of their ACC game against Boston College on Thursday night.

"They shoot a lot of 3s, so it's going to put some pressure on us to make sure we're communicating," said Walz, who coached and won a national championship with Boston College coach Joanna Bernabei-McNamee at Maryland. "Their 5 player shoots 3s, so it's a game where you can't just run back to the middle of the paint as a post player waiting for the opposing posts that come down. We're gonna have to find them on the perimeter and make sure we talk because they shoot it quick at times, and then at times they'll run through their offense.

"It's going to be a game that we're going to have to be on point. Our communication is going to have to be really, really good."

Boston College has beaten Louisville only once (1985), giving the Cardinals a 14-1 all-time series lead, with 13 of the games played as ACC opponents. Last season, U of L swept the Eagles in a home-and-home series by a combined score of 135-117. Merissah Russell helped the Cardinals with 13 points in the 62-52 road victory.

Here's how to watch Louisville take on ACC foe Boston College:

Louisville vs. Boston College women’s basketball start time

Louisville’s Nyla Harris celebrates making a shot against Wake Forest.

The Cardinals and Eagles tip off at 7 p.m. Thursday at the KFC Yum! Center.

What channel is Louisville women’s basketball game vs. Boston College on today?

The game will be on ACCNx, which is online only. Qualified subscribers can stream the game at espn.com/watch.

How to listen to Louisville vs. Boston College women's basketball on the radio

Nick Curran (play-by-play) and Cortnee Walton (analyst) will have the call on the Cardinal Sports Network (WLCL 93.9 FM and WGTK 970 AM in Louisville).

Additionally, you can listen online via GoCards.com.

