What channel is Louisville women's basketball vs. Alabama in Van Chancellor Classic on?

After Louisville started the season 4-0, the No. 15 Cardinals will have their biggest tests yet in the Van Chancellor Classic. They start Friday with Alabama in a battle of unbeatens before taking on Liberty and Gonzaga in each of the following two days. Louisville is 1-1 against the Crimson Tide in neutral-site contests, with its 73-56 win coming in the first round of the Nugget Classic on Nov. 29, 2008, in Reno, Nevada.

The Cardinals are 2-0 against the Flames, and their past two matchups against the Bulldogs have been close. The series between U of L and Gonzaga is tied, 2-2. The Bulldogs' win last year was the Cardinals’ first loss of the season as the team fell in overtime, 79-67, during the Battle 4 Atlantis.

This season, Louisville had an overhaul in personnel and is essentially a new team. U of L has used its first four games to find its identity. The Cardinals have been consistent scorers. Guard Sydney Taylor reached 1,500 career points, and forward Olivia Cochran is nearing double-double territory. The squad still is working on its defense, though. Louisville is averaging 86.5 points per game, 25th in the country, and is allowing opponents to average 52.5, tied for 34th fewest in the nation.

“We’ve just got to become a better off-ball defensive team,” U of L coach Jeff Walz said after the team’s 77-44 win over Bucknell on Sunday. “We’re standing too much. We’re flat-footed. We’re reacting to everything after the fact. We’ve got to make sure we’re bouncing, we’re moving. As I like to say, when the ball’s in the air, our feet have to be in the air. … Just small things like that.”

Alabama and Liberty's offenses are averaging 78 and 64 points per game, respectively, Gonzaga’s scoring offense ranks 46th nationally at 81.8 points per outing. The Crimson Tide’s scoring defense is the best in the country, holding opponents to 42.6 points. Alabama is forcing 24 turnovers with the help of 11.4 steals per outing.

Here’s how to watch Louisville in the Van Chancellor Classic:

What time does Louisville women’s basketball play?

Friday, Nov. 24: Louisville vs. Alabama, noon

Saturday, Nov. 25: Louisville vs. Liberty, noon

Sunday, Nov. 26: Louisville vs. Gonzaga, 1:45 p.m.

What channel are Louisville women’s basketball games in the Van Chancellor Classic on?

The tournament will not be broadcast on television. Qualified subscribers can stream the games on espn.com/watch.

How to listen to Louisville women’s basketball in the Van Chancellor Classic

Fans can listen to Louisville's games during the Van Chancellor Classic on 970 AM WGTK, SiriusXM 113 or 193. Nick Curran (play-by-play) and Cortnee Walton (analyst) will have the call.

