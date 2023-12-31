What channel is Louisville women's basketball vs Miami on today? Time, TV info, livestream

Louisville ended the nonconference portion of its schedule with only two losses, both of which came on the road.

The No. 19 Cardinals carry an 11-2 record into ACC action, which begins with a road contest against No. 23 Miami on New Year's Eve. It will be their third consecutive ranked opponent after falling to No. 17 UConn and handing No. 24 Washington its first loss of the season.

Louisville had 11 days to prepare for the Hurricanes and emphasized adjusting its defense. That has been Cardinals coach Jeff Walz's biggest concern about his team despite the squad's high-scoring prowess. U of L is allowing opponents to shoot 41.6% from the field (241st nationally) and average 58.8 points per game (83rd nationally). The Cardinals are 27th in the country in turnovers forced per game (21.2). Their +5.9 turnover margin is tied with Eastern Kentucky and Air Force for 26th best.

Louisville has an 8-3 series lead over Miami and has won four of the last five games. Last season, the Cardinals beat the Hurricanes at home, 71-57. Forward Nyla Harris had six points and four rebounds as a freshman in the contest.

Here's how to watch Louisville's ACC opener against Miami:

Louisville vs. Miami women’s basketball start time

Louisville coach Jeff Walz emphasized defense ahead of the Cardinals' ACC opener Sunday at Miami.

Louisville is set to play Miami at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31, at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida.

What channel is Louisville women’s basketball game vs. Miami on today?

The game will be broadcast on ACC Network. Qualified subscribers can stream the game at espn.com/watch.

How to listen to Louisville vs. Miami women's basketball on the radio

Nick Curran (play-by-play) and Cortnee Walton (analyst) will have the call on the Cardinal Sports Network (WLCL 93.9 FM and WGTK 970 AM in Louisville).

Additionally, you can listen online via GoCards.com.

Reach Louisville football, women's basketball and baseball beat writer Alexis Cubit at acubit@gannett.com and follow her on X at @Alexis_Cubit.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Louisville-Miami women's basketball channel, time, livestream for game